It’s not every day that Spider-Man shows up at the Vatican, so when the superhero was ousted there on Wednesday during Pope Francis’ weekly general audience, some people’s feelings got worse – in a good way. Spidey shook the pope’s hand and presented him with a face mask modeled after Marvelcharacter’s classic red suit. The boy in the spidey was 28-year-old Italian Matteo Villardita, who visits sick children in hospitals after undergoing some of his childhood surgeries for a congenital condition. Villardita i said AP TV he gave Pope Francis the mask “as a sign, to tell him that through these eyes every day I see pain from sick children in hospitals.” During a general audience, the pope delivers a thematic talk, followed by prayer, a homily, and singing. And it offers blessings to attendees, including internet sling-up superheroes already endowed with special talents. Among the believers who lined up at the San Damaso Courtyard to confront the Pope, Villardita attracted the most attention. Other attendees applauded Spidey and shot his picture after he met the pope. “But the real superheroes are the suffering children and their families who are struggling with so much hope,” Villardita told Vatican media. Villardita founded Supereroincorsia, a group of volunteers who dress up as heroes to bring joy to pediatric patients. During Wednesday’s audience, as wellVatican Newsconfesses, Pope Francis began a new cycle of catechesis devoted to the topics proposed by the Apostle Paul in his letter to the Galatians. In the letter, the Pope noted, St. Paul makes many biographical references that allow us to understand his conversion and his decision to place his life in the service of Christ. St. Paul also touches on important topics such as freedom, grace, and the Christian way of life — topics that “touch on many aspects of church life in our day.” The Pope did not mention Marvel or the future Spider-Man 3.

