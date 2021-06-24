Israel faces a covid eruption that some associate with the Delta





JERUSALEM Israel has been a runway in the post-pandemic world, returning largely to normal in May following one of the fastest vaccinations in the world. But dozens of new cases have recently surfaced in schools in two cities, Modi and Benjamin, leading to hundreds of people being quarantined. Israel has made 12-15 year olds eligible for vaccination, but many have not yet received the shots. Trying to curb has struggled to have an impact. The virus spread through several cities, infecting more than 700 people. Many were vaccinated against Covid, according to the director general of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Chezy Levy, though did not specify whether they had had one or two doses. The Delta variant is unlikely to pose much of a risk to people who have been fully vaccinated, experts have said. The country relied on two-dose mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Despite the new outbreak, the current death rate in the country remains close to zero and only 26 out of 729 active coronavirus patients were hospitalized, according to data released by the Ministry of Health. And the total daily load remains far from the top of the country in mid-January, when the average hit more than 8,000 daily cases. Several Israeli officials and health experts have attributed the blasts to the Delta variant and point to international travelers as a possible source of the blasts. According to Anat Danieli, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health, the Delta variant had been identified in 180 samples since last Sunday. But it was unclear how many of the new cases included the variant, as testing could take up to 10 days. Since last Saturday, countries supporting the seven-day average of new cases have risen from less than 25 to more than 72, according to Our World in Data project at Oxford University. Before the last explosion, the daily load had dropped close to zero. About 57 percent of the country’s population has already been given two shots of the Covid vaccine.

To deal with the sudden explosion, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett re-established a crisis ministerial committee, known as the coronavirus cabinet. On Wednesday, the Israeli Ministry of Tourism said it would postpone its resumption of issuing individual tourist visas from July 1st to August 1st. Israeli officials fear the country may have eased much of its anti-virus restrictions too soon and on Thursday, the health ministry said the government would assess whether to reinstate a requirement to wear masks in closed public places. if the daily case load exceeds 100. The announcement came less than two weeks after the country’s internal mask mandate was lifted and less than a month after the end of capacity constraints in public spaces, as well as a request to show evidence of full coronavirus vaccination. Nachman Ash, a senior official overseeing the Israeli pandemic response, also urged residents to avoid unnecessary international travel.

