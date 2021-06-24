Thai pro-democracy activists march against the government

BANGKOK (AP) pro-democracy protesters took to the streets of the Thai capital on Thursday, marking the anniversary of the overthrow of the country’s absolute monarchy by renewing their demands that the government step down, the constitution be changed and the monarchy made more accountable.

Protesters challenged a ban on large rallies set up to fight a coronavirus wave that shows few signs of mitigation. It was their first major protest after a three-month hiatus caused by the pandemic and the imprisonment of protest leaders, who have since been released on bail.

The government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is facing widespread criticism that it thwarted pandemic recovery plans by failing to provide adequate supplies of vaccines. He has also been blamed for the economic downturn caused mainly by measures to contain the pandemic.

On June 24, 1932, a group of progressive officers and civil servants proclaimed constitutional rule and the transition to parliamentary democracy, ending the absolute monarchy of Thailand. The anniversary in recent years has become an occasion for pro-democracy rallies.

Protesters gathered early Thursday from the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, a traditional demonstration site, to light candles and read the 1932 proclamation of the last absolute monarchy.

Several hundred then marched to Parliament, where protest leaders presented a letter expressing their concerns. Lawmakers were voting Thursday night on some proposed constitutional changes that were far fewer than those demanded by protesters, which include restoring more power to political parties and elected office holders.

“We have come out today to insist on the principle that the constitution should come from the people,” said Jatupat Boonpattararaksa, a protest leader also known as Pai Dao Din.

About 500 demonstrators gathered in the evening at a crosswalk set up near shopping malls in central Bangkok, where they listened to speeches before dispersing peacefully shortly after 8 p.m.

The student-led pro-democracy movement arose last year, largely in response to the military’s continued influence in government and hyper-royal sentiments. The military in 2014 overthrew an elected government and Prayuth, the leader of the coup, was appointed prime minister after a 2019 general election, which brought to power an army-backed political party. Critics say the constitution passed during the military rule overturns election rules to favor the military representation party.

The movement was able to attract crowds of around 20,000,000,000 people to Bangkok by 2020 and had pursuits in major cities and universities. However, an increase in the coronavirus at the end of last year caused it to temporarily suspend activities and lose momentum.

The movement became controversial as its leaders focused on the monarchy in their speeches and activities. They accused the king of holding power and influence beyond what is allowed in the constitution.

Since becoming king in 2016, Maha Vajiralongkorn has gained more direct control over the vast fortune of the royal palace estimated to exceed $ 30 billion as well as the command of several major military units in the capital.

At the same time, memorials, statues and other symbols associated with the 1932 revolution have been removed.

The monarchy is widely considered to be an inviolable fundamental element of Thai nationalism. Defamation of key kings is punishable under a maximum lease law with up to 15 years in prison on charges. Many people still respect the monarchy and the military, a major power in Thai society, considers its protection a top priority.

The government responded to the protesters’ criticism of the monarchy by accusing the leaders under the law of mastery.

Parit Chiwarak, among the inmates, said on Thursday the protesters are standing by their original demands.

“The discussion of reforms, including the monarchy, must continue because if we stop asking, we will never get it,” said Parit, who is better known by the nickname Penguin. “But as long as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha remains prime minister, changing the constitution remains impossible. As long as Prayuth Chan-ocha remains prime minister, monarchy reform remains impossible. ”

A separate protest Thursday specifically targeted Prayuth, uniting supporters and one-time opponents of the military. Nitithorn Lamlua, an ardent monarch who was a leader of the 2014 protests against the elected government of Yingluck Shinawatra that led to then-army commander Prayuth staging a coup and taking power, gathered several dozen supporters outside the’s office. the prime minister at the Government House to demand his resignation.

Another slightly larger group tried to join them, but was turned away by police after a small push and push. It was led by Jatuporn Prompan, a former lawmaker who was a leader of the “Red Shirt” group that was politically allied with the government that ousted the military in 2014.

“Removing the Prajut is a common demand of all groups. “If Prayuth is still in power, it is impossible to meet other requirements,” said Jatuporn. “We do not care who the next prime minister will be, but Prayuth should come out. The only condition for the next prime minister is that the person should be quite capable of solving current problems. ”

Associated Press reporters Tassanee Vejpongsa and Grant Peck contributed to this report.