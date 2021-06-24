Liberals introduce bill to fight online hate speech as Commons push for summer – Saanich News

The Liberal government waited until the House of Commons was about to postpone for three months to introduce a bill aimed at protecting Canadians from hate speech online.

The 11 a.m. movement on Wednesday sparked speculation that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is aiming to break the Liberals’ record before calling the election sometime this summer.

“Once again, we see all Canadians who can expect from the Trudeau Liberals are photo options and announcements,” said Conservative justice critic Rob Moore.

“The fact that this bill was introduced in the last minutes before Parliament ended for the summer shows that this Liberal government is only interested in political behavior before the next elections – not by eradicating hate speech.”

Bill C-36 would die in the letter of intent if elections were called, along with all the other bills embedded in the various stages of the legislative process.

Justice Minister David Lametti insisted the government is “very committed” to the bill, which he said “demonstrates the commitment our government has to fight hatred.”

He would amend the Canadian Human Rights Act to restore an amended version of a controversial piece that was repealed in 2013 amid widespread criticism that it violated freedom of speech rights.

It would also amend the Law on the Criminal Code and Youth Criminal Justice.

The bill would define hatred as meaning “emotion involving disgust or humiliation” that is “stronger than dislike or contempt”. And it would specify that a statement would not be considered hate speech “just because it discredits, humiliates or offends”.

This is significantly narrower than the original Article 13 of the Human Rights Act, which defined hate speech as anything “likely to expose a person or persons to hatred or contempt” on the basis of race, gender, religion or any other prohibited reason for discrimination.

“Hatred and humiliation are realities for indigenous people, Asian Canadians, Jews and blacks, LGBTQ2 people and people with disabilities,” Lametti told a news conference Wednesday night.

“And some of the worst examples of hatred are visible online, in that virtual public space.”

The bill would allow individuals or groups to file hate speech complaints with the Canadian Human Rights Commission, which will be authorized to order the perpetrators to cut off communications or, in some cases, pay monetary compensation. and fines.

It would also provide more money for the Canadian Human Rights Commission and Court to expeditiously review grievances that do not meet the new definition, and to conduct fair and efficient hearings for those who do. The court will be empowered to set the costs of litigation against anyone deemed to have abused the process.

The bill would apply to individual perpetrators of online hate, not to the social media platforms on which they post their messages. Long-promised legislation regulating how hate speech platforms are still pending, with the government promising to consult this summer on proposed regulations.

The narrow definition of hate speech in the bill did not satisfy the Conservatives, who have accused the Liberals of confusing free speech with another bill aimed at regulating internet broadcasting giants.

“Conservatives condemn all hate speech and speeches that incite violence,” Moore said.

“But this bill will not target hate speech – just make sure bureaucrats in Ottawa are overwhelmed with nonsensical complaints about tweets.”

He accused the Liberals of “empowering a bureaucracy to subjectively restrict the rights of Canadians”.

The bill comes weeks after police said a 20-year-old deliberately drove his truck to a Muslim family for a walk in London, Ont. Nathaniel Veltman faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder that prosecutors claim constitutes a terrorist act.

“Recent events in London, tragically, although they did not raise new issues, put this in the spotlight,” said Lametti, who was joined by a number of other ministers at the late press conference.

“We have heard calls to say, ‘We know you are continuing on this, but we want you to act as soon as possible.’

Liberal MP Arif Virani, Lametti’s parliamentary secretary who held extensive consultations on the subject, said the government should consider how radicalization could increase online.

“No politician can finally draw a straight line between events, but we are using the best evidence we have before us and what we are hearing from those consultations … to curb this hatred.”

Virani said those who suggest the bill would suppress free speech are backward. Individuals are vulnerable individuals and groups who remain silent, fearing that they will become the target of hate messages, he said.

Under pressure on whether changes to the Human Rights Act would have a real impact on online hate speech – as victims would have to initiate proceedings potentially for years to remove an offensive comment – ministers said changes are an important step have time consuming.

“Clarifying the definition of hatred, both in criminal law and in the CHRA, will be useful in determining the parameters of public space,” Lametti said.

“We will not catch everything that is terrible there. But we will identify many things that are illegal and that is what we are aiming for.”

– Joan Bryden, Canadian Press

