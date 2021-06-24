Disney to illuminate International Drive with dynamic art shows, records say





ORLANDO, Fla. Theme park signs along International Drive or Interstate 4 are nothing new, but soon Walt Disney World could take their advertising to a whole new level. Disney has secured the opportunity to build a dynamic art show at Hollywood Plaza Garage on 8050 International Drive, Orange County records show. [TRENDING: Daytona Beach officer shot in head | Video: Building collapse near Miami | Young sisters found dead in Fla. canal] According to the proposed plan, which is being developed by the Winter Park group AOA, strip-like technology will be seen from all over the north, west and south facades of the building, as well as from nearby I-4. The creators said the technology will have the ability to change or move and display works of art including Walt Disney Company’s iconic characters, franchises and famous attractions. Ad Conceptual reflection of new digital technology along International Drive (Builds AOA) Project leaders are teaming up with Japan-based Mitsubishi Electric Corporation to help build, protect and maintain the big screen. The conceptual releases released in the report show Toy Story characters in the bar promoting Disneys Hollywood Studios Toy Story Toy. The permits were registered in Orange County and approved earlier this month. The dynamic display of art will serve as an energetic art installation that thrives on Plan I-Drive 2040, which was approved by the district board of commissioners in 2015. Disney said the new digital technology will be an I-Drive icon at the entrance to Sand Lake Road and will further advance the purpose and goal of Orange County Dynamic Art programs to promote works of art on a wider visible scale. for the public, encouraging creativity and developing a sense of place in Orange County. Ad The data also states that Disney plans to take up retail space on the ground floor of Hollywood Plaza. Disney has not commented on the project. The recordings show the graphic representations are only conceptual and are not necessarily reflective of eventual digitally displayed works of art.

