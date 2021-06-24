Many feared death as the condo building partially collapsed in Miami-National

A wing of a 12-storey condo building off the coast collapsed with a roar in a town outside Miami early Thursday, killing at least one person while trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal. Rescuers pulled dozens of survivors from the tower during the morning and continued to search for more.

Nearly 100 people were still not counted at noon, authorities said, raising fears the death toll could rise sharply. But officials did not know how many were in the tower when it fell around 1:30 p.m.

The building is literally tame, Burkett said. This is shocking because it does not mean to me that we will be as successful as we wanted to be in finding people alive.

#MDPD has undertaken the investigation and may confirm a fatality as a result of # CollapseSurfside Building. We are working together with @MiamiDadeFire and other agencies as they pursue their search and rescue mission. pic.twitter.com/SOLgrEXkdB – Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) June 24, 2021

Hours after the collapse, researchers were trying to reach a trapped child whose parents were believed to have died. In another case, rescue teams rescued a mother and child, but the woman’s leg had to be amputated to remove it from the rubble, the Miami Herald told Frank Rollason, director of the Miami-Dade Management Management.

The video showed fire crews removing a boy from the rubble, but it was not clear if he was the same person mentioned by Rollason.

Governor Ron DeSantis, who visited the stage, said television did not capture the scale of what happened.

Rescue teams are “doing everything they can to save lives. “This is ongoing, and they will not rest,” he said.

Teams of 10 to 12 rescuers were entering the rubble at the same time as the dog and other equipment, working until they got tired of the heavy lifting, and then paving the way for a new team, the Chief Financial Officer at Florida, Jimmy Patronis, state fire marshal.

“They will not stop just because of the night,” Patronis told the Miami-based WPLG television station. “They may just have another path to follow.”

Patronis said he was deeply touched by the image of a bunk bed near the now exposed top of the building.

“Someone was probably sleeping in it,” he said. “He has everything they are telling you.”

A partial collapse of the building in Miami sparked a massive response early Thursday by the Miami Dade Fire Rescue, according to a tweet from the department account. Miami Dade Fire Rescue is conducting search and rescue. Authorities did not say what may have caused the collapse. In close-up video footage, the center of the building appears to have fallen first, with a portion near the ocean and descending seconds later as a large cloud of dust engulfed the neighborhood.

Work was underway on the roof of the building, but Burkett said he did not see how this could have been caused.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she received a call from President Joe Biden, who offered federal assistance. Hotels opened for some of the displaced residents, she said, and distributions of food, medicine and more were being adjusted in a hurry. Rescue officials tried to determine how many people could go missing and asked residents to check with them.

About half of the approximately 130 units of the building were affected, the mayor told a news conference. Rescue crews pulled at least 35 people from the rubble by mid-morning and heavy equipment was being brought in to help stabilize the structure to give them more access, said Raide Jadallah of the Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters on alert after a partial collapse of a building, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of ​​Miami, Fla.

Photo AP / Wilfredo Lee



The tower has a mix of seasonal and year-round occupants, and while the building maintains a guest register, it keeps no trace when the owners are in the residence, Burkett said. The Argentine Consulate in Miami said the nine people missing from the crash were from Argentina.

Earlier, Burkett said two people were taken to hospital, one of whom died. He added that 15 families left the building themselves.

The collapse, which appeared to touch one foot of the L-shaped tower, tore down the walls and left a number of houses in the still standing part of the building exposed in what looked like a giant dollhouse. TV footage showed bunk beds, tables and chairs inside. Air conditioners hung from certain parts of the building, where the wires now hung.

Piles of rubble and debris surrounded the area and cars up to two blocks away were lined with a light layer of dust from the debris. As teams passed through the rubble around noon, smoke spread through the area. The source was not clear.

















Barry Cohen, 63, said he and his wife were asleep in the building when they first heard what he thought was a thunderbolt. The couple entered their balcony, then opened the door in the hallway of the building to find “a pile of rubble and dust and smoke swirling”.

“I could not get out of my door,” said Cohen, the former deputy mayor of Surfside. “An open hole of ruins.”

He and his wife arrived at the basement and found water rising there. They turned up, shouted for help and were finally brought to safety by firefighters using a cherry picker.

Cohen said he raised concerns years ago if construction nearby could cause damage to the building as it saw cracked tiles in the pool deck.

Surfside City Commissioner Eliana Salzhauer told the WPLG that the county-mandated 40-year re-certification process was ongoing. Salzhauer said the process was believed to be proceeding smoothly. A building inspector was on site Wednesday.

“I want to know why this happened,” Salzhauer said. “It simply came to our notice then. … And can it happen again? Is any other building in the city in danger? ”

At an evacuation site located in a nearby community center, people living in buildings adjacent to the demolition gathered after being told to flee. Some cry. Some were still wearing pajamas. Some children tried to sleep on mattresses lying on the floor.

Jennifer Carr was asleep in a neighboring building when she woke up from a loud boom and her room shook. She thought it was a storm, but checked the weather app on her phone and saw none. The fire alarms in the building went out and she and her family went outside and saw the collapse.

















“It was devastating,” Carr said. “People were running and shouting.”

Nicolas Fernandez received early Thursday word for close family friends living in the collapsed part of the building.

“Since it happened, I have been calling them incessantly, just trying to ring their phones as much as we can to help rescue to see if they can hear the cell phones,” she said. .

The coastal condo development was built in 1981 in the southeast corner of Surfside. There were several two-bedroom units currently on the market, priced from $ 600,000 to $ 700,000 in an area with a neighborhood feel that offers a stark contrast to the splendor and clutter of nearby South Beach.

The area has a mix of new and old apartments, houses, condominiums and hotels, with restaurants and shops serving an international combination of residents and tourists. The main crawl on the ocean shore is lined with luxury mansion buildings on one side of the glass, but more modest houses are on the inside. Among the residents of the neighborhood are snowbirds, Russian immigrants and Orthodox Jewish families.

Patricia Avilez thought of spending the night in her brother-in-law’s free condom on Wednesday, but no, just to wake up to the news of the collapse.

“And then I came here, and she’s gone,” she said. “Everything is a disaster.”