Bolsonaro should be tried for crimes against humanity, say indigenous leaders





This article was published in partnership with Inside Climate News, a non-profit, independent information media covering climate, energy and the environment. It is part of “Fifth Crime”, a series on ecocides. One Tuesday afternoon in late March 2020, Zezico Rodrigues Guajajara was killed by gunmen while riding a motorcycle near his village in Maranhao, Brazil. A member of the Guajajara tribe, he had worked for years to protect land in the Amazon that belonged to his ancestors and other uncontacted, or isolated, tribes. For Zezico, avoiding illegal incursions had become increasingly dangerous as bold logging and mining groups targeted him and other indigenous environmental activists. He was the fifth Guayaquil to be killed in a five-month period and one of over two dozen forest rangers killed in Brazil since 2019. Indigenous leaders and human rights organizations have accused Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro of facilitating such assassinations through state policies that they say encourage the destruction of the Amazon for profit while not protecting the rights of indigenous peoples. They have asked the International Criminal Court to investigate whether the actions of the far-right leader, including weakening dozens of environmental defenses and encouraging the private development of the Amazon, leading to the displacement of indigenous people and contributing to climate change, constitute crimes against humanity. . Similar Bolsonaro has been campaigning against indigenous peoples and their rights since the first day he took office, said Marcio Astrini, head of the environmental watchdog Climate Observatory. In acts and speeches, he is inciting land grabbers, illegal loggers and illegal miners to invade indigenous areas, causing violence and deforestation. “It is endangering indigenous communities and lives.” Astrini supports the request for investigation and said that the action of international courts is necessary to stop the Brazilian government from facilitating illegal activity on Amazon. The Brazilian Embassy in Washington and its Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not respond to requests for comment. In response to questions from Inside Climate News and NBC News about a previous article, the Brazilian Embassy said Bolsonaro had consistently supported the well-being of indigenous peoples and the preservation of the Amazon. IN public comments, Bolsonaro has resolutely defended Brazils the right to develop rain forest, citing the country ‘s sovereignty, and he has accused foreign leaders of wanting to disrupt Brazil’ s lucrative agriculture and commodity industries. His supporters also point out that Brazil has historically contributed very little to climate change compared to developed countries like the United States. The International Criminal Court Prosecutor ‘s Office, which is weighing the request for an investigation, did not respond to a request for comment. The request for the court to launch an investigation into Bolsonaro is the latest turning point in a growing debate over whether massive environmental damage should be prosecuted as an international crime. The rampant deforestation of the Amazon Bolsonaro and the threat posed by climate change have prompted world leaders such as Pope Francis and French President Emmanuel Macron to support a campaign for a new international crime called ecocide, which would outlaw widespread environmental destruction. Supporters cite Bolsonaro’s actions on Amazon as a prime example of real-time ecocide.

