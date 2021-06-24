Half the cases in Bukit Merah View unvaccinated market group, Singapore News & Top Stories





About half of the Covid-19 cases in the group at 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Center – Singapore’s largest open group with 82 infections by Wednesday evening – had not been vaccinated. At least 219,000 tests have been conducted in various nearby areas over the past three weeks as part of aggressive community surveillance measures. And among Singaporean community groups, common areas where the virus has spread include the workplace and the office, food and beverage outlets, and households. Singapore Director of Medical Services Kenneth Mack gave these updates during a multi-ministerial task force press conference yesterday afternoon. He revealed that the first issue in group 115 Bukit Merah View was an owner of various stores. The virus then spread to other booth owners, tenants, social contacts and customers of the market and food center. In this group, 36.7 percent of them are fully vaccinated. More than half – 46 – of the total cases were not related to families; 16 were discovered through community oversight or testing operations; and 27 were isolated or quarantined prior to discovery, said Associate Professor Mac. The market center and hawker will remain closed until tomorrow. Prof Mak also noted the presence of other groups in the vicinity, such as in Tiong Bahru, Redhill and Enabling Village, a nearby social enterprise community. The Ministry of Health is following and studying these groups to confirm if it is related to the 115 Bukit Merah View group. There were 39 community groups until Wednesday evening. Three of the 10 major groups will close by the end of this month if no more cases are discovered within them, said Prof Mak. These include groupings at 506 Hougang Avenue 8 and Chevy’s Bar and Bistro. He noted that while overall community numbers have increased in the past week compared to the previous week, the percentage of unrelated cases has dropped from 25 per cent to 21 per cent over the same period. Of the related cases, 46 percent were already in quarantine and 33 percent were detected through surveillance. The share of infections caught during quarantine has also dropped, from 18.8 percent on June 16 to 5.5 percent on June 22. “This suggests that we are having more cases faster, as a result of the aggressive testing we have done,” said Prof Mak. He added that all five cases in intensive care as reported Wednesday were unvaccinated. “It reinforces our concern that those who are not vaccinated, if they are infected, may get a more severe case of the disease, may require oxygen supplementation, or even ICU care,” he said. He reiterated the call for those who have not yet been vaccinated to register for their strokes. “Our seniors, in particular, will be hit hard if the piles grow, or if more groups like the ones we see in Bukit Merah penetrate our community,” said Prof Mak.







