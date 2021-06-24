Connect with us

Unvaccinated Seniors Asked to Get Strokes – They Are Most Vulnerable, Singapore News & Top Stories

Unvaccinated seniors remain the most vulnerable to new Covid-19 infections as Singapore continues to ease restrictions on its reopening, said ministers who headed a task force dealing with the pandemic.

They urged people over the age of 60 to take their blows as soon as possible.

Speaking at a virtual press conference yesterday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said about 75 percent of seniors aged 60 and over have taken at least one dose, but that “is not enough”.

Giving a more detailed breakdown, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said nearly 80 percent of those in their 60s have been at least partially vaccinated, but the rate for those aged 70 and over is still less than 70 percent.

“We still have to get vaccination levels for our seniors higher than they are today. In fact, in some countries, they have already achieved more than 90 per cent of vaccination coverage for the elderly population, so we have still a way to go, “Mr Wong said.

More than three million people in Singapore, or about 53 percent of the population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Mr Wong noted that many of the cases in recent groups in Bukit Merah View involved elderly people and that such outbreaks could easily occur in other parts of Singapore.

“It can happen in an area where there is a high concentration or a high percentage of older people and if many of them are not vaccinated, then we will end up with more serious consequences because they will have serious illness,” he said.

“The hospitalization rate and the intensive care unit will increase and unfortunately, under such a scenario, fatalities can also increase. So we have to do everything we can to avoid such an outcome.”

Mr Wong urged younger Singaporeans to encourage older family members to protect themselves through vaccination.

“If you have an elderly parent who has not been vaccinated yet, please engage them. Convince them to get vaccinated, bring them to the center to be injured. You will do a lot to keep them safe.

“Do not think it’s okay, my elderly parent stays home alone, I’ll not go out that much, so it’s okay. You can have people visiting your elderly parent and any visitor can bring the virus at Home. “

In response to a question whether Singapore would consider offering incentives to be vaccinated, such as lotteries that apply in some countries, Mr Wong said no option was being ruled out.

Revised guidelines that may see vaccinated people face fewer restrictions and greater convenience, such as being able to travel overseas without quarantine upon their return, may also encourage more people to be vaccinated. he added. But Mr Wong also noted that despite such incentives and greater availability of vaccines, there will still be certain groups who do not want to get a vaccine for various reasons.

“It may not be just a matter of monetary incentives. There may be other obstacles that may hinder them or make them reluctant to get vaccinated. We need to better understand what their concerns are.” . “

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said the elderly will face greater risks as safe distance measures are eased.

“Today, they are protected because of the safe distance measures that were put in place. We have kept transmission generally low because of these measures, but once we have reached a high level of vaccination, some of these measures will facilitated.

“We need to be aware that once we allow more activities to resume, the risks will increase. Those who are vaccinated will continue to be protected, but those who have not been vaccinated, especially the elderly, will face a greater risk. “the higher the risk of infection and the higher the risk of serious illness,” he said.



