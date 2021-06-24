Covid, its aftermath has shown the resilience of the Indian economy: Nirmala Sitharaman

Covid and its consequences have shown the resilience of the economy, said Nirmala Sitharaman (FILE) l

New Delhi:

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday attended the Global Investor Roundtable hosted by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) through a video conference that witnessed the participation of some of the largest foreign investors, including Mastercard , MetLife, Prudential, Air Products, Dell, SoftBank and Warburg Pincus among others.

According to the official announcement from the ministry, the event gave investors an opportunity to engage with the Union Minister of Finance and senior government officials to discuss possible investment opportunities and think about the role of ongoing policy reforms that will to Enable Greater Facilitation of Doing Business in India

Ms. Sitharaman discussed India’s growth and investment opportunities related to India’s far-reaching reforms, which continue to position the country as an attractive destination for foreign investors. The Minister of Finance noted that macroeconomic stability, infrastructure-driven economic growth opportunities, financial sector reforms and positioning as a strong player in global supply chains are just some of the ways India continues to grow as an economic powerhouse global.

The broad messages conveyed to investors were: Significant drop in new Covid infections in the country and second wave drop; Strong Aid and Reforms undertaken by the government during pandemic times; Ongoing macroeconomic stability and resilience in the economic recovery in recent months.

The vision to make India self-confident (Aatma Nirbhar Bharat); The steps taken for Infrastructure led to economic growth; Creating multi-sectoral opportunities for investors; Strong record of reform implementation in the last 6 years; India’s other strengths / advantages as an investment destination and Climate Investment Opportunities, ESG and Sustainability Focused Investments were other broad messages conveyed at the meeting.

In her closing remarks, Ms. Sitharaman spoke to move forward with an overall vision to build a modern self-sustaining India of 5 “I” viz. Purpose, Inclusion, Investment, Infrastructure and Innovation. The Minister of Finance stated that the country is committed to a long-term relationship with American investors and proposes to meet twice a year.

The issues discussed at the meeting are the ongoing reforms that make India a great place to do business; COVID and its aftermath have shown the resilience of the Indian economy; The highest ever GST collections show the bright spot – More formalization of the economy and tax compliance.

Innovation and Research and Development took on great potential; New opportunities emerging for foreign investors with the latest privatization policy of FDI reforms and the Interconnected Production Incentive (PLI) scheme; The fiscal situation is under control and is expected to improve further; Also discussed were 15 young unicorns in the first 5 years of 2021 reflecting the initial growing ecosystem to be among the best in the world.

Secretary of Economic Affairs Ajay Seth highlighted the broad themes of the 2021 Budget and how the changes made have been achieved and set the tone for an interactive discussion that followed.

Ajay Banga, CEO, Mastercard mentioned, “When the United States and India, together with the best of the private sector, work together on an equal footing and fair competition to drive innovation and progress in India and for India, a great deal can be done to you. “

George Oliver, Chairman and CEO, Johnson Control, mentioned, “We are extremely excited about the opportunity to grow in India and expand further into India, one of the fastest growing global economies. India has made considerable progress and “It is expected to double its energy demand by 2040 and we are eager to support this growth history.”

Mark Widmar, CEO, First Solar, said, “Welcome the effort already being made towards investment opportunities in India, especially with the combination of industrial policy and trade barriers that have enabled this initiative. It is also encouraged to see vaccination and economic progress.”

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is a non-profit organization, with the main objective of strengthening India-US bilateral and strategic partnership through advocacy policies in the areas of economic growth, entrepreneurship, job creation and innovation.

