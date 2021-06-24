Connect with us

International

Covid, its aftermath has shown the resilience of the Indian economy: Nirmala Sitharaman

Published

19 seconds ago

on

By

 


Covid and its consequences have shown the resilience of the economy, said Nirmala Sitharaman (FILE) l

New Delhi:

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday attended the Global Investor Roundtable hosted by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) through a video conference that witnessed the participation of some of the largest foreign investors, including Mastercard , MetLife, Prudential, Air Products, Dell, SoftBank and Warburg Pincus among others.

According to the official announcement from the ministry, the event gave investors an opportunity to engage with the Union Minister of Finance and senior government officials to discuss possible investment opportunities and think about the role of ongoing policy reforms that will to Enable Greater Facilitation of Doing Business in India

Ms. Sitharaman discussed India’s growth and investment opportunities related to India’s far-reaching reforms, which continue to position the country as an attractive destination for foreign investors. The Minister of Finance noted that macroeconomic stability, infrastructure-driven economic growth opportunities, financial sector reforms and positioning as a strong player in global supply chains are just some of the ways India continues to grow as an economic powerhouse global.

The broad messages conveyed to investors were: Significant drop in new Covid infections in the country and second wave drop; Strong Aid and Reforms undertaken by the government during pandemic times; Ongoing macroeconomic stability and resilience in the economic recovery in recent months.

The vision to make India self-confident (Aatma Nirbhar Bharat); The steps taken for Infrastructure led to economic growth; Creating multi-sectoral opportunities for investors; Strong record of reform implementation in the last 6 years; India’s other strengths / advantages as an investment destination and Climate Investment Opportunities, ESG and Sustainability Focused Investments were other broad messages conveyed at the meeting.

In her closing remarks, Ms. Sitharaman spoke to move forward with an overall vision to build a modern self-sustaining India of 5 “I” viz. Purpose, Inclusion, Investment, Infrastructure and Innovation. The Minister of Finance stated that the country is committed to a long-term relationship with American investors and proposes to meet twice a year.

The issues discussed at the meeting are the ongoing reforms that make India a great place to do business; COVID and its aftermath have shown the resilience of the Indian economy; The highest ever GST collections show the bright spot – More formalization of the economy and tax compliance.

Innovation and Research and Development took on great potential; New opportunities emerging for foreign investors with the latest privatization policy of FDI reforms and the Interconnected Production Incentive (PLI) scheme; The fiscal situation is under control and is expected to improve further; Also discussed were 15 young unicorns in the first 5 years of 2021 reflecting the initial growing ecosystem to be among the best in the world.

Secretary of Economic Affairs Ajay Seth highlighted the broad themes of the 2021 Budget and how the changes made have been achieved and set the tone for an interactive discussion that followed.

Ajay Banga, CEO, Mastercard mentioned, “When the United States and India, together with the best of the private sector, work together on an equal footing and fair competition to drive innovation and progress in India and for India, a great deal can be done to you. “

George Oliver, Chairman and CEO, Johnson Control, mentioned, “We are extremely excited about the opportunity to grow in India and expand further into India, one of the fastest growing global economies. India has made considerable progress and “It is expected to double its energy demand by 2040 and we are eager to support this growth history.”

Mark Widmar, CEO, First Solar, said, “Welcome the effort already being made towards investment opportunities in India, especially with the combination of industrial policy and trade barriers that have enabled this initiative. It is also encouraged to see vaccination and economic progress.”

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is a non-profit organization, with the main objective of strengthening India-US bilateral and strategic partnership through advocacy policies in the areas of economic growth, entrepreneurship, job creation and innovation.

(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and was published by a shared source.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: