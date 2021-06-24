Uber Canada is relocating operations from the Netherlands to Canada





CANADIAN PRESS – Uber’s Canadian business of transporting and transporting food will be relocated from its base in the Netherlands to Canada – a change that will affect its tax bill. San Francisco-based tech giant Calif said the shift in its Canadian operations would take effect July 1 and require Uber to collect the sales tax that will be sent to the government. The company said the relocation will not result in new tariffs for most restaurants, drivers or couriers, but the current tariffs will be subject to GST, PST and HST and those using its Eats Pass subscription program may also see a sales tax introduced. The change will allow restaurants, drivers and couriers to apply for tax credits and will require them and other users of Uber applications to sign new agreements with new Canadian Uber units. The company said it has been considering and working towards relocating its Canadian operations from the Netherlands since 2018, and has already made similar moves in the regions of Australia-New Zealand and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Uber began considering the move after Ontario Uber Eats driver David Heller filed a lawsuit against the company in 2017. Heller hoped Uber would recognize drivers as employees and provide them with a minimum wage, holiday pay and other protections under the Employment Standards Act. Uber fought the matter and took a stand because it had a contract clause requiring all disputes to go through mediation in the Netherlands, where it was involved. The case made its way to the Supreme Court of Canada, which sided with drivers in 2020 and paved the way for the class action lawsuit to seek certification. Uber eventually changed its dispute resolution protocols to allow arbitration to take place in the province or territory where a driver resides, but employment lawyer Samfiru Tumarkin LLP Samara Belitzky said Uber’s new deals still have some legal clauses that could confuse ignorant drivers. Belitzky, who is part of the Samfiru Tumarkin LLP firm that follows the class action, said the new contract executives being sent ask them to agree not to pursue class or collective action against Uber – a clause that was also in their previous agreement. Uber wants drivers to agree to settle their issues through arbitration or on an individual basis, but offers guidance on how to waive that clause, Belitzky said. “The waiver information is ultimately … and it’s in a lot of legal, so most Uber executives, they don’t even see it,” Belitzky said. “They do not realize that their rights are being violated.” She recommends that everyone be asked to sign the new agreement and read it carefully. The company, which began notifying its users of the changes on Wednesday, is also expecting support lines and tax resources for anyone with questions. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 24, 2021.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos