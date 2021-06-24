Children among 64 killed in Ethiopian military airstrike on market in Tigray





The Ethiopian military on Thursday said it was responsible for a deadly air strike in a busy market in the Tigray region of the country. Health officials said the attack killed at least 64 people, including children, but the military insisted only fighters were targeted. A doctor who managed to get to the market in Togoga village after Ethiopian soldiers blocked medical teams responding to Tuesday’s attack described a “horrific” scene of severely injured people lying on the ground, crying in pain without any medical attention . “It was very traumatic,” he told the Associated Press. “I think most of the patients, they died because we were late there because care was not available.” Most of the patients sent to regional hospitals were not critical, he said: “Critical patients were already dead.” Like the others, he spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. In this image made from the video, a wounded victim of an alleged air attack on a village arrives by ambulance at the Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekele, in the Tigray region of Northern Ethiopia. Photo by AP

A military spokesman, Colonel Getnet Adane, told reporters that fighters supporting former leaders of the Tigray region had gathered to celebrate Martyrs’ Day when the airstrike took place. “The Ethiopian Air Force uses the latest technology, so it developed a precision attack that was successful,” he said. Trend news But the doctor who arrived at the scene said “most of the patients we found were elderly mothers, children and fathers. There were few young men”. The airstrike injured more than 100 people, half of them seriously, a regional health official said. Health officials said Ethiopian forces blocked medical teams from responding and shot at a Red Cross ambulance trying to reach the scene. The bodies were still being pulled from the rubble and dozens of survivors were still arriving at regional hospitals with shrapnel and minor trauma wounds two days after the airstrike, a doctor in the regional capital, Mekele, said. The International Committee of the Red Cross called the transportation of the seriously injured to Mekele “a matter of life and death”. Also Thursday, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters that the UN has not yet been able to reach the scene. “Between the fighting and the various groups on the ground we need clearance to go and we just weren’t able to get it,” he said. The airstrike, one of the worst massacres of the war, came amid some of the fiercest fighting in Tigray since the conflict began in November as Ethiopian forces, backed by neighboring Eritrea, pursued former Tigray leaders. The Ethiopian military spokesman denied the Tigray fighters’ claims of profits in recent days, saying Ethiopian forces had been deployed elsewhere for Monday’s national election. The United States and the European Union have condemned the air strike in Togoga that left children, including a 1-year-old baby. screaming in pain. A “punishable act,” the US State Department said. “Victims’ denial of the urgent need for medical care is abhorrent and absolutely unacceptable. We urge the Ethiopian authorities to provide full and unhindered medical access to the victims immediately. We also call for an urgent and independent investigation.” The US also called for an immediate ceasefire in Tigray, where thousands of civilians have been killed and 350,000 people are now facing one of the worst famines in the world in years.

