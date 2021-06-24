Requested Feedback on Comprehensive Hate Speech Proposals | 1 NEWS





The government is seeking feedback on sweeping proposals to change New Zealand’s hate speech law following recommendations from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the March 15 attack. New Zealand Parliament Buildings. Source: istock.com Amendments to the hate speech law and a proposal to make it illegal to incite others to discriminate against a protected group are on paper. The Ministry of Justice is seeking feedback in six areas: – Change the language, so that more target groups from hate speech are protected in the Human Rights Law.

– Replace the criminal provision in the Law on Human Rights with a new offense in the Law on Crimes, proposing the prohibition of the law on intentional incitement, maintenance or normalization of hatred by being threatening, abusive or insulting or inciting violence against a group protected.

– Increase the sentence for the criminal offense.

– Changing the language of the civil incitement provision and changing the civil provision to make ‘incitement to discriminate’ illegal. This would have to do with inciting others to discriminate against a protected group.

– Add protection for discrimination against transgender, transgender and transgender people in the Human Rights Act. Fifty-one people were killed in the 2019 terrorist attack in Christchurch. Speech that incites racial disharmony and discrimination against a person because of an identity trait is already prohibited in Human Rights Law. However, the Government believes that the current laws are unclear and can go further to protect those who are the target of those who incite hatred. The government today launched consultations on proposals to “strengthen protection against the word that incites hatred and discrimination; and seeking New Zealand views on how to make New Zealand more socially cohesive”. Justice Minister Chris Faafoi said abusive or threatening speech that incites hostility “can cause considerable harm and divide communities”. “Building social cohesion, inclusion and appreciation of diversity can also be a powerful tool to counter the actions of those seeking to spread or root discrimination and hatred. “Abusive or threatening speech that incites hostility can cause significant harm and divide communities.” He said that freedom of expression “while balancing this right with protection against hate speech is something that requires careful consideration and a wide range of data”. Ministry of Diversity and Inclusion Priyanca Radhakrishnan said New Zealand was stronger as a nation because of diversity, “but to maximize that strength, we need to create a society where our diverse communities are able to access and express differences of opinion in a way that is safe. “ “The context for creating a cohesive social society in Aotearoa New Zealand is supported by Te Tiriti o Waitangi, Te Ao Mori perspectives and the Mori-Crown relationship.” Labor promised tougher hate speech laws last year before being re-elected after coming out against NZ First Road blockades within the government in the last term. Ardern said if re-elected, Labor would plan to include religion under legislation dealing with hate speech and discrimination. Ardern said she believed New Zealand rejected the idea “that everyone should be discriminated against for what they are, their religion, their cultural or ethnic background”. “It’s just not okay and so I would have thought we would have broad support for that.” National leader Judith Collins said at the time the Government had to be “really careful” about enforcing the new hate speech laws. “It’s a very controversial issue and marriage needs to look at it very carefully,” Collins said. “You can not legitimize the opinions of people who are really clear and we would not like to direct underground thoughts or statements that could then lead to actual violence,” she said. A hate speech review was sparked after the 2019 attack, but the government could not find consensus to make changes. The imam of Al Noor Mosque, Gamal Fouda, said last September that one aspect of achieving justice in the wake of the March 15 terrorist attack in Christchurch was for New Zealand “to lead the world in adopting clear legislation that draws a clear line between freedom of speech and hate speech “. The government signaled changes to strengthen laws about hate-motivated activity and incitement to hatred against an individual or group, following key recommendations to the Royal Commission on the March 15 terrorist attack in December. “Speech that is abusive or threatening and incites hostility towards a group or person can cause considerable harm,” Faafoi said at the time. He was also planning changes to the Human Rights Act, which will also see protection for transgender, gender and transgender people. Submissions close on August 6th.

