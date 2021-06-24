Trudeau Says ‘Iran’s Endless Ignorance of Human Life’ Caused Deadly Flight 752 Crash

OTTAWA – A forensic report has revealed that a series of failures by Iranian authorities laid the groundwork for last year’s fatal crash involving a passenger plane – “crashed due to their recklessness, incompetence and disobedience to the will of human life.” , Prime Minister Justin Tha Trudeau said in a statement.

Released Thursday after an eight-month investigation, the report says Iran failed to ensure its air security or notify airlines of its military activities when it launched a missile strike against a pair of U.S. bases across the border in Iraq hours earlier. that the plane crash. on January 8, 2020.

The 176 people aboard Flight 752 of Ukraine International Aviation were killed, including 55 Canadian nationals, 30 permanent residents and dozens more heading to Canada. The Tehran-Kiev route has been a popular first step of a trip from Iran to Canada.

The report by Jeff Yaworski, former deputy director of operations at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, concludes that a surface-to-air missile operator (SAM) mistakenly identified the passenger plane as a “hostile target.” He also points out the “command and control failures” that opened the door to disaster.

“Iran’s account refuses to analyze the full range of shortcomings in the military sector that played a major role in the downturn,” the study says.

“While the forensic team found no evidence that the crash of Flight PS752 was premeditated, this in no way absolves Iran of its responsibility for the deaths of 176 innocent people. Iran is ultimately responsible for the actions it took – or failed to do. undertake – – which led to the crash “.

The study, issued with a scathing message to Tehran by the prime minister, relies in part on intelligence as well as a report by Iran’s civil aviation authority and comes after the regime blocked Canadian and Ukrainian investigators from conducting a comprehensive analysis in the country.

“It also shows how Iran has covered up information, blocked the crash site, providing only a deceptive and superficial account of events,” Foreign Minister Marc Garneau told a virtual news conference Thursday.

The analysis comes three months after the federal government completely rejected a report by the Iranian aviation authority, which blamed “human error” as the reason why the Iranian military shot down a Ukrainian International Airlines plane minutes after taking off from Tehran airport en route to Kiev.

“It puts all the blame on the people downstairs in the structure, and that is completely unacceptable,” Garneau said.

A response group representing Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Sweden and the United Kingdom issued a “claim notice” against Iran on June 3rd. It sets out expectations about financial compensation for victims’ families, a formal pardon, the return of the remains and property of loved ones and evidence of measures taken to prevent similar tragedies down the line.

An Iranian response, which has not yet arrived, will start negotiations, Garneau said. If the regime does not “show good faith”, Canada could turn into a dispute resolution mechanism at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a Montreal-based United Nations agency.

“And if that’s not satisfactory, then we can go to the International Court of Justice,” Garneau said. He declined to provide a timeline, saying “it’s definitely not the years”.

The planned process for some comes as cool convenience.

Kourosh Doustshenas, whose 39-year-old fiancé Forough Khadem was among the victims, said he had “no confidence” that Iran would offer genuine or transparent co-operation.

“It ‘s really painful, it’ s very frustrating,” he said in a telephone interview from his home in Winnipeg. “But I’m not sure what else the country can do against such a fraudulent regime.”

He said that regardless of whether the crash was premeditated, the action and shortcomings that led him go as far as “criminal negligence” in his eyes. He is calling on Canada to press ICAO to condemn Iran.

“My life has been a nightmare since January 8, 2020, and not a day has passed that I have not thought about,” he told his partner, an immunologist. “Especially in the horrible, horrible way in which she was killed, along with other innocent people.”

Iran initially denied responsibility for the crash, but three days later said the Ukraine-linked Boeing 737-800 crashed accidentally after being mistaken for a missile amid heightened tensions with the United States. The admission came after video footage on social media appeared to show at least one rocket hitting the plane.

The catastrophe came hours after Iran fired missiles at Iraq at two U.S. military bases in retaliation for the U.S. assassination of senior Iranian General Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad airport on the orders of then-US President Donald Trump.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 24, 2021.