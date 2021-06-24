Yair Lapid criticizes immoral Polish bill denying return of Holocaust survivors





Poland must do the right thing for Holocaust survivors or ties with Israel will suffer, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Thursday, shortly after a parliamentary committee in Warsaw considered a bill that makes it more difficult for survivors to take property seized by the Nazis. “No law will change history,” Lapid said. “Polish law is immoral and will severely damage relations between countries. Israel will stand as a bastion protecting the memory of the Holocaust and the dignity of Holocaust survivors and their property.” “Poland, on whose land millions of Jews were killed, knows the right thing to do,” he added. Poland- Ties with Israel have been strained since 2018, after Poland passed a law penalizing those who argue that Poland or the Polish people were in no way responsible for the Holocaust. Prominent Israelis harshly criticized the law; then-Foreign Minister Israel Katz repeated a quote from former Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir that Poles take anti-Semitism with the milk of their mothers and Lapid, then an opposition lawmaker, said Poland was an accomplice in the Holocaust. The then Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said shortly afterwards that some Poles collaborated with the Nazis, which also caused a riot in Poland. Poland was home to one of the largest Jewish communities in the world until it was almost completely wiped out by the Nazis during World War II. Former Jewish property owners and their descendants have been campaigning for compensation since the fall of communism in 1989. Poland is the only EU country that has not legislated property restitution, despite repeated calls from the United States to do so. . In 2015, the Tribunal ruled that there should be a deadline, after which erroneous administrative decisions can no longer be challenged. In March, a parliamentary committee proposed a bill to implement that decision with deadlines ranging from 10-30 years. Critics say this would set a timeline for return requests. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). do (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} Lapid said preserving the Holocaust memory and caring for survivors, which includes property restitution, is an important part of Israel’s identity and the Foreign Ministry’s actions. “This is a moral and historical responsibility that we proudly bear,” he said. Lapid added that he expects countries to act to return Jewish property that was confiscated during the Holocaust. “Polish law, which effectively prevents the return of Jewish property or compensation in exchange for it, is a terrible injustice and shamefully violates the rights of Holocaust survivors and their descendants who came from living Jewish communities. in Poland for hundreds of years, “he declared. Ahead of the vote, the US charge d’affaires expressed his concerns in a letter to the speaker of parliament, Polish media reported. “Our understanding is that this bill would make the return or compensation of the Holocaust or Communist-era property inaccessible by a percentage. big claim s, “wrote Bix Aliu, according to the daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna. The parliamentary press office confirmed that it had received such a letter, although it did not release the text. The US Embassy did not comment. The World Organization for the Return of Jews, opposing the bill, said that “new insurmountable legal conditions should not be imposed in 2021 that make it impossible to recover … property or receive fair compensation.” Barbara Bartus, one of the authors of the bill, said parliament should approve the tribunal’s verdict. The new deadlines would apply only to administrative proceedings and not to civil cases, although she acknowledged that challenged administrative decisions were often the basis for compensation claims. “It’s been over 30 years (that Poland is) a free country and I believe .. if anyone had to solve some very old issues in administrative proceedings … they had 30 years to do that,” Bartus told Reuters. The Polish Foreign and Justice Ministries did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.



Reuters contributed to this report.







