5 Tips for Moving Into Post-Pandemic Life FIU News

As we continue to approach a sense of normalcy, you may ask how to make a smooth transition to post-pandemic life.

After more than a year of courses or distance work and limited personal social activities, switching to “normal” may bring up some new questions that no longer seem routine as they once were. What will my schedule look like now that I have to drive to and from school? How will I cheat my personal courses with my personal practice? How comfortable do I feel when I am near a large group of friends?

To help students as they make their full return to campus, Victoria Gonzalez ’17, health educator at Healthy Living Program, shared some of its expert suggestions in a workshop organized by the Center for Student Engagement in collaboration with the Healthy Living Program, part of the Division of Academic and Student Affairs.

Here are Gonzalez’s top tips to help everyone, and especially students, get back to the rhythm of things.

1. Connect to your support system.

During times of transition or stress it is especially important to rely on your network of family, friends or professionals, Gonzalez said.

“It helps us feel like we’re not alone,” she explained. “Having a part of the human connection is really integral to the process.”

If you are not sure who is the best person to talk to, ask yourself, “Who are my three best people?”

“Sometimes we forget people we trust,” Gonzalez said. “Having that person or people will be important for processing the emotions you can feel now. We cannot fully process things ourselves. Importers It is important to get other voices and perspectives to help you. We need to express what we are feeling and get feedback. “

This is true of every situation throughout our lives, whether in times of difficulty or joy.

“We rely on the human connection for a lot of our health and well-being,” Gonzalez said. “It is extremely important to maintain a strong support system that exists simply for that human connection and for nothing else.”

2. Be kind – and patient with yourself.

You may find yourself trying to jump right back into your pre-pandemic schedule. Don’t worry if your life or situation is different now.

Truth: You do not need that pressure, Gonzalez said.

“People expect themselves to know how to adapt and transition without giving themselves grace,” Gonzalez explained. “But be patient with yourself.”

If you are out of sync because you have to wake up two hours earlier than you used to when taking distance classes, that’s okay. If you’re tired of trying to get back into a quiet routine, don’t be too harsh on yourself. If you missed some activities because there are too many things on your to-do list, try not to stress about it. It takes time to adjust.

“The important thing is to take things day in and day out,” Gonzalez said. “It’s not about thinking ahead to understand what can happen later so that once it happens you can control it and do it exactly as you planned. This is not how life works. Balance your expectations. ”

3. When rebuilding your routine, be careful about what suits you.

Just because you were doing something before the pandemic does not mean it worked for you.

“The pandemic allowed people to realize that some of the things they were doing with their lives were not the things they wanted or needed,” Gonzalez said.

Use that insight to help you grow now.

For example, if you were forcing yourself to get up at dawn to exercise before going to work or school and it was hurting you, then this is the perfect time to review. Are there things I should not do anymore? Are there new and healthier habits I need to form?

“Don’t go back to doing things blindly just because you did them before,” Gonzalez said. “Keep what works and get rid of what doesn’t work. It’s a matter of being able to rebuild your routine in a way that works for you.”

4. Priority for your well-being.

As you plan your schedule, Gonzalez’s biggest suggestion is simple: Remember to prioritize entertainment. In addition to your responsibilities and meetings, she said you should literally schedule some time to do things you enjoy, whether accompanying friends, strolling through a park, or reading a good book.

“Students often think they have to do everything now, “she said.” But sometimes they’re doing so much and not enjoying or experiencing any of them. They’re just pushing it. They have to allow themselves to enjoy and experience everything, even the weird and unpleasant parts of it. “The transition to normalcy. Everything they want to achieve will eventually happen.”

5. Go at your own pace.

Things are different today than they were before COVID-19. You may not feel comfortable going on a trip or gathering with a large group of friends. Do not force yourself to try to return to a completely normal state. Remember, this is a “new normal” or a “other normal”. This does not mean that everyone will want to get exactly where they left off before the pandemic.

“I think there is a lot of social pressure to make up for the lost year,” Gonzalez said. “But it is not so. This is just social pressure. “You have to do things at your own pace.”

Gonzalez added that if you have distanced yourself from society or isolated yourself from others and are worried about COVID-19 infections, it is normal to feel nervous about personal activities.

If you think your fears outweigh the general nervousness and awkwardness, a professional can help you work through it all. Students can refer to the FIU Counseling and Psychology Services on the team website or at 305-348-2277, to learn more about free consultations.

The Student Engagement Center is located under Academic and Career Success Division. The Panther Academic Success Series is an opportunity for experts to provide information that will help first semester students make the best transition to the FIU and current students be more successful. To learn more about upcoming events, visit the team Panther Connepage ct or connect with the Instagram team at @fiucse.