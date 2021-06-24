Hungary ‘no longer has a place in the EU,’ says the Dutch leader





Earlier this month the Hungarian parliament passed legislation banning all educational materials and programs for children that are considered to promote homosexuality, gender reassignment and the concept of sexuality deviating from that assigned to a person at birth.

The move sparked strong criticism from human rights groups and opposition parties. In the past day, crowds gathered in Budapest outside parliament to protest the bill.

The legislation is one of a series of divisive policies backed by Hungarian leader Victor Orban, a hardline nationalist who has previously attacked LGBTQ people and immigrants.

“For me, Hungary no longer has a place in the EU,” Rutte told reporters before attending an EU summit in Brussels with Orban.

He added: “But, unfortunately, in the system we have, I can not do it myself, but [with] 26 other member states saying: ‘you must leave. “It has to happen step by step and, in the meantime, you hope they will adapt.” Arriving for the summit, Orban strongly defended the new legislation. “It’s not about homosexuals, but about children and parents,” he said. “I am a rights fighter. I am a freedom fighter in the communist regime,” Orban continued. “Homosexuality was punished and I fought for their freedom and rights. So I’m defending the rights of gay boys, but this law is not about that. It ‘s about the rights of children and parents.” On Tuesday, 14 of the 27 EU countries expressed “their deep concern” over the law in a joint statement initiated by Belgium. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also denounced the bill Speaking at a news conference in Brussels on Wednesday, Von der Leyen said the bill “clearly discriminates against people on the basis of their sexual orientation”. “It goes against all values, the fundamental values ​​of the European Union and this is human dignity, it is equality and it is fundamental human rights,” she said. Von der Leyen said she had instructed EU Commissioners to write to the Hungarian authorities expressing EU concern over the bill before it enters into force. Hungary has passed similar legislation before. In December 2020 the country’s parliament voted to redefine the concept of “family” in the country’s constitution, a move which effectively barred same-sex couples from adopting children. This, too, was met with protests from human rights groups. Asked on Thursday if he would withdraw the final bill, Orban replied: “The law has already been promulgated, published and done.” Orban also claimed that European politicians opposed to the law did not read it. “It’s always better to read first, then criticize later,” he said. “I’m not against homosexuality,” he added. “The law is ready to decide how parents would like to sexually educate their children, [with that right] exclusively of parents. ” Asked if he wanted to talk about it during the summit, he replied: “It is not on the agenda.” “I am available to anyone who has respected Hungary in a way to ask me about a new law,” he said. Orban faces elections next year. His Fidesz party promotes a Christian-conservative agenda.

