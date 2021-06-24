International
The Scottish Government is losing its way in education as it refuses to clarify exam plans
Although official exams are likely to continue in some form, Scottish government insiders told The Telegraph that in the future much less weight could be given to traditional assessments used to award life qualifications as National 5s and Senior .
Mr Ross told the Holyrood Chamber that Professor Lindsay Paterson, one of Scotland’s most respected teachers, had observed that it was unlikely that a system based entirely on course assignments would ever command public confidence.
Speaking after the exchanges, he said: This SNP government has lost its way in education. They say one thing and do another, with no real vision of where they are going or how to get there.
Students and teachers have been left in the lurch if the First Minister intends to try to return to normalcy and hold traditional exams next year.
He added: If the SNP decides to shift the focus to the basics, stop appreciating core knowledge and gap exams, then they will abandon the things that made Scotland schools excellent.
Exams have been canceled for the past two years due to disruption caused by the pandemic.
Ms. Sturgeon insisted she holds confidence in the SQA’s ability to assess students’ qualifications this year, despite its decision to remove it, and a second OECD report scheduled for August would help inform if formal exams continued next year.
She added: If I were to stay here and decide what would happen to the exams next year, then people all over the country would criticize me for doing it.
Instead, as the Secretary of Education set out in parliament, we will consider this as Covid takes place over the summer, so that schools know what the situation will be.
An astonishingly arrogant performance by a visibly average politician
By Alan Cochrane
What gives Nicola Sturgeon the idea of throwing in some sort of international-level states? The question arose after her last Question Time before the summer break, when she posed as a form of omnipotent public performer, who went against opponents who are not actually in her league.
It was a stunningly arrogant performance by a visibly average politician with a small record in most areas of politics and a totally poor record in important areas like education and economics.
But when challenged by the former by Douglas Ross on Thursday, she accused him of not understanding the implications of education policy and attacked him for his refusal to join him in an all-party approach to the problems.
This from the most partisan and non-collegial political operator in these islands; someone who has any spoken word skills but uses it to denigrate the work of schoolchildren and their mentor a former police officer of Asian descent who wrote a hymn of praise to the UK. There is no one with whom many people would like to join hands.
If you do not believe me, consider this example of her top rhetoric from Thursday. Ms. Sturgeon said: The longer I am in politics, the more I am disappointed by the impossibility of our political discourse, for which we are all responsible, to engage in nuanced arguments that are not just black binaries or white.
E more? And yet she would not know a subtle argument if someone hit her between the eyes.
