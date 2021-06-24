Vig discloses Rs 2.35 crore assets accumulated by DTO | Patna News





PATNA: The Vigilance Investigation Bureau on Thursday carried out simultaneous attacks in five locations against Muzaffarpur district transport officer Rajnish Lal and discovered disproportionate assets of more than Rs 2.35 billion collected by him.

Sources of vigilance said that the raids were carried out in Lals two flats (106 & 604) in Kashyap Suman Apartment, another flat in Asha Double Diamond apartment in RMS Colony in Kankarbagh, Patna, his private residence in Daudpur Kothi under the station area of Bramhapura police in Muzaffarpur and the DTO Office in Muzaffarpur.

They said the transport department had handed over the additional cargo to Saran DTO Lali on March 9th. Sources said Lal had joined the service on March 9, 1999.

Vigilance sources said movable property worth more than Rs 1.11 billion was found during Thursday’s raids. They said the real estate appraisal from the seized documents was yet to be completed.

The total disproportionate assets accumulated by Lal are more than Rs 2.35 million. That includes disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.24 crore which had already been discovered in an internal investigation taken against Lal in February this year, a vigilance officer said.

He said it was based on movable and immovable property worth Rs 1.24 billion that a disproportionate case of wealth was registered against him at the Vigilance police station in Patna on 22 June.

Vigilance sources said $ 42,000 in cash, gold and silver jewelery worth more than $ 60 were found from flat number 106. Another $ 9.11 was found from his Asha Double Diamond apartment, an officer said. high vigilance, adding after the bundles the money began to fall to number 106, a coin-counting machine had to be picked up on demand by a nearby bank.

They said flat number 106 is registered in the name of DTO and 604 in the name of his father-in-law Bhagwan Prasad. The third apartment is registered in the name of mother Lals. The three well-furnished flats were purchased in 2010. The combined market size of the three flats is estimated to be well over Rs 1.5 billion, the officer said.

Several land documents, bank deposits and lockers, investment documents were found during the raids in Patna.

Sources said Rs 37,000 in cash and two bank booklets were found from Lals’s private residence in Muzaffarpur. Nothing was found from his office in the collection, they added.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos