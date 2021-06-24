Covid masks encouraged in all public places, but not mandatory – Prime Minister

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says people in Wellington should wear masks whenever possible, as a Sydney man in a Covid-19 visited numerous locations in the capital.



The man visited The Pope and two big bars in Wellington last weekend, before coming out positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

While it is mandatory for people to wear masks on public transportation and in vehicles such as taxis, Ardern encouraged people to wear masks in all public places in Wellington.

“In those places where it is particularly crowded and you are unlikely to know the people around you, it is especially important,” she said.

The government will continue to consider making it mandatory for people to scan QR codes when entering public places, Ardern said.

However, some businesses will have to return people if QR testing is required, and this may make them reluctant to follow the rules, she said.

“I’m not removing it from the table.

But equally, when we have an event like this in a community like Wellington in particular, you would be in a hurry to find anyone who does not know the places of interest.

“Even if someone has not scanned, I fully expect that given the publicity around those places that is something that will not be difficult to find.”

Only about 430 people who had visited places of interest had used the Covid Tracer app to scan, but the man from Sydney had scanned extensively.

Epidemiologists at the University of Otago have called for tracing to be mandatory in all high-risk environments.

Amanda Kvalsvig, Nick Wilson and Michael Baker said the use of the tracking app was so low that it could not be used for direct contact tracking.

They want entry to be mandatory for bars, cafes, restaurants, gyms, choirs and churches.

The troika is also calling for mandatory vaccinations for a wider border workforce and mandatory masks worn in high-risk settings.

Ardern did not yet know if any other person in Wellington had tested positive, but said more information would be released today.

The first test results of the first day of the fifth, are expected today.

Number testing in Wellington and nationwide increased yesterday, with about 7,000 Covid-19 tests processed and 2,100 in Wellington.

Ardern said she had not yet heard if the genome sequence had identified the type of virus or where it came from.

“Everything we have done so far has been on the assumption that it will be the delta.

“It’s good for us to act on that level of care, with that expectation because … that would definitely link it to the current Sydney blast,” she said.

The number of test sites in Wellington has increased in response to the positive case.