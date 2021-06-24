In Poland, a bill restricting the return of the Holocaust is advancing in parliament





(JTA) – The Polish parliament has advanced a bill that would limit claimants’ ability to seek redress for property they owned during the Holocaust, sparking a new diplomatic clash involving Israel and the United States. Under the measure, which passed its first reading Thursday, courts can only consider appeals against administrative decisions if they were made within the previous 30 years. This excludes any appropriation under communist governments, which confiscated and distributed much of the property owned by 3.3 million Jews living in Poland before the Holocaust. Among 460 lawmakers in the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, 309 voted in favor of the bill, PAP news agency reported. reported. The ruling right-wing Law and Justice Party backed the law, while the left-leaning Civic Coalition abstained. The bill must also pass the Senate. No date has been set for a vote there. Many Poles perceive the return claims as an unfair mechanism to make Poland pay for the actions of Nazi Germany. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, an outspoken critic of Poland, condemned the bill. “This is a direct and painful attack on the rights of Holocaust survivors and their descendants,” he wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “This is not the first time that Poles are trying to turn a blind eye to what happened in Poland during the Holocaust. In 2019, Lapid said Poland was an accomplice to the Holocaust, expressing a view that many historians dispute. Of the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis, half were Polish citizens. The Nazis also killed 3 million non-Jewish Poles. Some non-Jewish Poles also killed Jews during and after the Holocaust, although the number is small. Thousands of non-Jewish Poles also risked their lives to save Jews. Bix Aliu, the charge d’affaires at the US Embassy in Warsaw, wrote a letter to the Speaker of the Sejm Elzbieta Witek expressing deep concern about the law, which, if passed, would cause irreparable damage to Holocaust survivors and families. of them. Poland has returned millions in compensation for property owned by Jewish communities, but is the only major country in the former Soviet bloc that has taken no action to return private property, according to the World Organization for the Return of Jews. Gideon Taylor, chairman of operations return groups, called on the Polish government to stop the law from becoming a law that would further harm Polish Holocaust survivors who have already suffered so much. Taylor said the bill would also make it impossible for many non-Jewish Poles to reclaim properties stolen from their families under communism.

