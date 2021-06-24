Coveney says Ireland is listening to them with real concerns over the Protocol

Ireland is listening to those who have real concerns about the Northern Ireland Protocol and is taking the issue forcefully to an EU level for flexibility and pragmatism, the country’s Foreign Minister has said.

Simon Coveney said he hopes to make progress on the sausage war trade dispute between the UK and the European Union next week.

But he added that what was agreed would also have to be respected.

The UK has applied for an extension of a remission period allowing cold meats to continue to be shipped from the UK to Northern Ireland after the end of this month when current arrangements expire.

Mr Coveney said: “I hope this week we will see progress between the two sides in the British Government’s request for a modest extension of the grace period for chilled meats.

I hope to be able to see progress on sensitive issues like securing supplies in Northern Ireland, and also on pets, and I hope that in the coming weeks and months we can also explore positive opportunities around common standards around production, management and food safety.

This was a good discussion.

Mr Coveney was speaking after a meeting of the British-Irish intergovernmental conference in Dublin on Thursday, following speculation of a ceasefire in the sausage war dispute.

He met with Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis.

Irish Justice Minister Heather Humphreys and Northern Ireland Minister of State Robin Walker were also present.

Mr Coveney said it was the first such meeting since 2019, describing it as a really important structure that allows the governments of the UK and Ireland to work together on issues of common interest and concern, adding that they are vowing to keep it several times a year going forward.

Mr Lewis said he was hopeful the EU was being flexible in its approach to the trade dispute with the UK Government over chilled meat.

He said: “Obviously we have not yet had an official response from the EU, so we have to wait to see that official response. Some technical talk is going on about this.

Undoubtedly I am hoping that they are being flexible and looking a pragmatic way forward, that would be a good indicator.

Well we need to see what the details are when it comes forward and then hopefully move forward positively.

Mr Coveney also said the Irish Government and the EU were hearing anxiety from some in Northern Ireland about the Protocol and were trying to respond in a pragmatic and sensible way.

He added that the Irish Government had been advocating for more ambition around sanitary and phytosanitary standards, food standards, veterinary standards and a common approach to that by the UK and EU which could significantly reduce the number of checks required at airports and airports in Northern Ireland for the product coming from GB.

I would like to give a message to people in Northern Ireland that despite the disappointment we have heard we are trying to resolve issues where there are solutions, he said.

But these solutions require a partnership between the British government and the EU together.

He added: “Hopefully, this week and next week, if we can reach an agreement on the issue of cold meat, at least for the temporary extension of that apology period that can be a catalyst for improving relations and building trust and allow negotiation teams to try to resolve some of these other issues during the summer months because they need to be resolved.

Both governments agreed on a process to move forward with inheritance issues in Northern Ireland.

Mr Coveney described the decision as the most crucial decision of the day.

He acknowledged concern among some that the structures of the Stormont House Agreement to deal with the past were not as comprehensive as needed.

He said: Both governments have agreed to move a process forward together in partnership to contact the families of the victims, political parties in Northern Ireland and other stakeholders to talk about the way forward for the legacy in a way that is open-minded, they do not have any predetermined result.

He said the starting point of those discussions is Stormont House but they would look at how we can develop it in the coming weeks.

This is not something that was talking about managing months and months and months, would move forward in partnership, led by two governments.

Mr Lewis described the legacy of the Northern Ireland past as an extremely complex and sensitive issue.

He said: The people of Northern Ireland and beyond went through some tragic circumstances and situations and some disgusting experiences during the Trouble period.

Weve worked together to do everything we can to help Northern Ireland move forward and find a way forward in addressing heritage issues.

The principles of Stormont House are the principles we want to build and develop but over the last seven years there have been lessons to be learned about what we can do and how we can do it.