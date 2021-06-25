Resorts World Las Vegas opens its doors to the public today

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) The most anticipated opening in the Las Vegas Strip is finally happening today.

Resorts World Las Vegas will open its doors to the public at 11 p.m.

TECHNOLOGY

The new resort is already making a name for itself as the most technologically savvy hotel-casino in the city and perhaps in the world.

The massive video display on the outside of the property is 100,000 square feet and has more than 3,000 individual LED panels that can project content such as commercials and live broadcasts.

But technology goes beyond this show.

The hotel-casino is also offering an app for check-in and main mobile experience.

PHOTO: RESORTS BOT L LAS VEGAS (BEFORE OPENING)

Furthermore, the property teamed up with GrubHub to make sure its guests have access to food and other items at their convenience within the resort.

The new hotel-casino has also provided thousands of jobs under construction in recent years and is offering thousands more now with its opening.

The resort said it was looking to fill 6,000 positions before its opening.

And, its opening is also benefiting from other businesses in the area like El Dorado Cantina.

FOOD

Speaking of food, there are over 40 food and beverage options to choose from at Resorts World.

The options are endless, including Latin, Italian, Mediterranean and more.

And the way some restaurants were brought to the property is quite interesting.

Dedet de la Fuente is called Diva Lechon of Cuisine Pepitas. She is known worldwide for her lechon a roasted pork in the Filipino style.

Years ago, she was invited to Singapore to represent lechon at a world street food event and it was a hit.

Fast forward and someone remembered that pig and invited him to become part of Resorts World.

De La Fuentes says lechon is a holiday food and she wants people to think of a holiday when they enjoy it.

We also talked to Peter Carrillo, who is the COO of Nori Bar, He is also the creator of Teka Bar, which is in Cosmopolitan. He says that when he had the opportunity to work with Resorts World, he decided to include part of the Teka Bar in the bar at Resorts World.

FAILURE

Resorts World is bringing world-class entertainment to the Las Vegas Strip.

Senior Vice President Max Tappeiner says the resort is very proud of the superstars they were able to secure, including Celine Dion, Luke Bryant, Carrie Underwood, Miley Cyrus, Zedd and Tiesto.

The main title will perform at a 5,000-seat theater, which is scheduled to open later this year.

Zedd and Tiesto will perform at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub.

RETAIL

Resorts World has dedicated 70,000 square feet to retail. Some of the shops inside the resort include Pepper, Sneaker Garden, Dr. Refresh, Sugarfina, Black Clover and many, many more.

CRYPTURE

Resorts World Las Vegas says one of its goals is to be the most crypto-friendly resort in the valley. She has teamed up with Gemini and they are looking to allow customers to use the Gemini crypto wallet at the hotel.

Resorts World and Gemini want to implement crypto-friendly services throughout the property. More details about their partnership are expected to be published in the coming weeks.

GAMES FROM PAYMENT

The new property is also offering free games. Here’s how it works:

You open the Resorts World app and choose for free. Next, you choose what you want to play at the table and choose what you want to buy for. Once you are done, you will receive a QR code that goes to the dealer. The app will then debit your betting account, put you in the game and the table takes over.

When you reach the money, you will receive a coupon which you can use to play on the slot machines or return it in cash.