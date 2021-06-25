Egypt attracts 114 antiquities smuggled from France





AMMAN: Gaza Reconstruction Requires Permanent Ceasefire, Serious Effort to Restart Palestinian-Israeli Negotiations Riyad Mansour told Arab News in an extensive interview. Most donor countries are unwilling to support a reconstruction process without a guarantee that they will not have to return again after a possible new round of violence, Mansour said. Much effort is needed on all sides to ensure that the ceasefire becomes sustainable. He added that Egypt, Israel, Palestine and the UN were trying to find a way to strengthen the currently fragile ceasefire through political agreements. Without a political horizon that would require the involvement of the quartet (America, Russia, the European Union and the UN) plus (others), it would be difficult to maintain the ceasefire and we would return to the first square, he said, adding that, once that process is over, serious negotiations for a lasting peace must begin immediately. The progress or lack thereof made in these areas may become apparent during Thursday’s session by discussing UN Security Council Resolution 2334 dealing with Israel’s illegal settlements in the Occupied Territories, in which the Secretary-General will to say whether Israel is adhering to the resolution or not, Mansour explained. That meeting will be the first Security Council session to be held since the formation of Israel’s new government, led by right-wing party leader Yamina Naftali Bennett, who has already approved a number of new settlement extensions. Mansour, who helped draft Resolution 2334, told Arab News that it contained a number of important articles supporting Palestinian rights. Unlike UN Security Council Resolution 242, which left the issue of Israeli withdrawals unclear, UNSC 2334 is clear that Israel must withdraw from all areas occupied in June 1967, he said. In light of Israeli efforts to establish settlements in Sheikh Jarrah’s East Jerusalem neighborhood, the resolution specifically bans any settlement in the holy city, he added. In addition to declaring that the Occupied Territories include all areas captured in June 1967, the resolution specifically states that East Jerusalem is one of the areas in which Israel is not allowed to settle, Mansour said. The Palestinian envoy also noted that Article 5 of the resolution calls on all UN member states to distinguish, in their respective relations, between the territory of the State of Israel and the territories occupied since 1967. This means that no member state should deal with any Israeli Institutions operating in settlements, Mansour claims. The Palestinians have also called on UN member states not to treat settlers living illegally in the occupied territories in the same way as Israelis living within the green line. A number of countries including South Africa and Denmark have changed their policies in this regard, Mansour told Arab News. Palestinian land expert Khalil Tofakji told the Voice of Palestine that the new Israeli government has not changed the countries’ policies regarding settlements. Israeli governments have a unified position that includes creating new settlements and expanding existing ones, he said. An open debate is scheduled to take place at the UN Security Council in New York next month to discuss all issues related to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Mansour said.

