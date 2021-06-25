Governor Koike’s stance could boost the LDP in Tokyo assembly elections

With Friday’s official campaign for Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly elections starting next month, analysts are watching as a regional party founded by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike raises prices against an alliance between the Liberal Democratic Party and the Komeito party.

Analysts say they are unsure whether Koike is fully committed to leading Tomin First no Kai, or Tokyoites First Party, to victory in the July 4 election, suggesting she may be tempted to approach the LDP and Komeito while speculation the possible return to national politics is revolving around it.

The LDP and Komeito backed Koike’s bid for re-election in the Tokyo gubernatorial race last year, and Koike has often met with LDP General Secretary Toshihiro Nikai, an influential mediator in Nagatacho, the epicenter of Japanese politics.

Shin Sato, an associate professor of Japanese politics at Tokyo Metropolitan University, gives an interview in the Japanese capital on June 14, 2021. (Kyodo)

“Elections will be held to predict how Gov. Koike can pave the way for her return to national politics,” said Shin Sato, an associate professor of Japanese politics at Tokyo Metropolitan University.

Koike has not made clear how far he will go in backing Tomin First, who the governor serves as special adviser, but the party will need its full support if it wants to dominate or at least wage a good fight. in the race.

Asked about her commitment to the party in the assembly elections, Koike told reporters, “I created Tom First.” Then she added, “We have to fight the coronavirus with a fully Tokyo approach,” without giving details.

While Tomin First is the largest force in the 46-seat Tokyo assembly, the LDP and Komeito – the second and third largest parties – are joining hands again in a bid to win a majority in the 127-seat chamber.

Commenting on the recent elections in Tokyo in 2017, Yu Uchiyama, a professor of Japanese politics at the University of Tokyo, said, “Tomin first went on to win over Koike’s popularity, but he has not yet established a strong ground in the region . “

“She will face the winds without her commitment,” he said.

In addition, Tomin First this time can not expect support from Komeito, who cooperated with the regional party in previous elections – a fact that, along with Koike’s popularity, dealt a significant blow to the LDP.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike meets with the press at the headquarters of the metropolitan government after taking part in talks with five distance parties on June 21, 2021, over the spectator cap for the Olympic Games. (Kyodo)

In the last election, the LDP took only 23 seats, up from 57 before the poll and well below its previous record of 38 in 2009.

But this time, Komeito is joining its longtime LDP ally, given the need to dominate the House of Representatives elections scheduled for this fall in partnership with the party, its coalition partner led by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Another reason for Komeito’s move is that his relationship with Tomin First became wet after the 2017 election to run the assembly.

“Komeito’s cooperation was very useful for Tomin First in the previous victory. It will be a tough battle for Tomin First this time, for sure,” Sato said.

Who can win if Tomin First loses ground is another focus of the upcoming election, as some predict the Democratic Democratic Party of Japan, the main opposition party in the Diet, and the Japanese Communist Party could pull off anti-Olympic votes.

“If the CDPJ wins a larger-than-expected number of seats in the Tokyo assembly, it could be a destabilizing factor for the Suga administration because it could raise doubts about its leadership,” Uchiyama said.

The supplied photo shows Yu Uchiyama, a professor of Japanese politics at the University of Tokyo. (Courtesy photo of Yu Uchiyama) (Kyodo)

Promises for the parties’ campaign at the Tokyo Olympics opening on July 23 are divided, with Tomin First vowing to push for spectator-free games.

The LDP and Komeito have called for safe and secure Olympic and Pre-Olympic Games with appropriate anti-COVID-19 measures, but they have not included the issue in their manifestos.

Komeito said he did not mention the Olympics in the party manifesto because doing so could violate the principle set out in the Olympic Charter that prohibits the use of the Games for political purposes.

The JCP is demanding that the Tokyo Games be canceled while the CDPJ is pushing for another postponement or cancellation.

“If the issue of hosting the Olympics continues to attract attention, Tomin First could attract more voters who are critical of the Suga administration’s insistence on keeping the Games even at risk of infection,” Sato said.

Others, however, doubt whether this will become a major issue in the election because preparations for the games are too advanced.

Citing recent opinion polls, Uchiyama suggested that public sentiment about the Olympics and Paralympics has changed in line with a decline in the number of COVID-19 infections.

“Calling for a cancellation or postponement before the opening of the opening may fail,” he said.

