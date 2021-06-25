International
2 Ottawa police officers charged with anti-corruption probe in connection with fentanyl trafficking
Two Ottawa police officers have been charged in an RCMP anti-corruption probe into what Ottawa police have called one of the biggest fentanyl seizures.
RCMP notified Const. Haidar El Badry, 29, is charged with breach of trust, obstruction of justice and causing a person to deal with a forged document. Mohamed Mohamed, 45, has been charged with obstruction of justice. Both were immediately suspended with pay. Ottawa Police, to date, have suspended seven police officers in 2021.
The criminal charges against the two officers come after a months-long anti-missile investigation that began when Ottawa police asked the Mounties to investigate a possible breach allegation related to an ongoing drug investigation in the city.
The charges relate to the large-scale seizure of fentanyl
Ottawa police finally arrested and charged El Badry’s brother, Ameer El Badry, 23, following a raid on a home on Holmwood Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
Police said they seized 1.4 kilograms of fentanyl. Young El Badry is charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.
The RCMP investigation also brought charges against two civilians: Ashley El Badry, 29, who is Haider El Badry’s wife and is accused of forging and causing a person to deal with a forged document, and Mohamed Salameh, 29 , who is accused of having an affair with a forged document
All the arrests were made on Thursday but all the accused were released with promises to appear with their first court dates scheduled for early September.
Alsoshtë also the RCMP’s second anti-corruption probe that resulted in charges against Ottawa police officers in just over a year. In April 2020, three Ottawa police officers were charged with an alleged scheme of hitting a tow truck.
Both officers were hired in 2018
Haidar El Badry was a former correctional officer and a graduate of the Algonquin College Police Foundations program. He is currently an Ottawa police patrol officer.
He made headlines in 2018 as a young recruit and member of OPS Hoopstars when the force shared videos of his “job offer” – the public offer made to him for an Ottawa police job. Hoopstars is a basketball team, made up of officers and civilians, who act as a way to build bridges with the community. Currently, two of its former members have been suspended and charged with misconduct. El Badry, who faces criminal charges, and Const. Kevin Benloss, who was named in a human rights complaint in which another police officer claimed he raped her. He faces charges under the Police Services Act.
According to police board documents, both El Badry and Mohamedhave have only been service employees for three years.
Mohamed was hired by the local force in June 2018 as an “experienced officer” or “direct entry”, meaning he previously worked in another police service. Prior to his arrest, he was an officer of the neighborhood resource team in the eastern division. El Badry was officially hired by the Ottawa Police Service in December 2018.
In 2020, according to the payroll disclosure list in the province, El Badry made $ 103,680.84, while Mohamed was paid $ 117,931.56.
No one has a history of official discipline, but El Badry has been on the radar of the professional service standards unit for some time, according to police sources.
The RCMP warned that the investigation should continue.
“The RCMP is committed to ensuring the integrity of police internal investigations and working in collaboration with multiple partner agencies to ensure public safety and police accountability,” said Chief Inspector Matt Peggs, RCMP Division O Criminal Operations Officer.
In a statement, Ottawa Police Chief Peter Slolysaid: “” There can be no tolerance for criminal behavior or corrupt practices by members of the Ottawa Police Service (OPS). All OPS members have a duty to serve the community in an ethical, professional and lawful manner. Any OPS member involved in criminal conduct or corrupt practice will be fully investigated and prosecuted. “
Sloly said he knows “the allegations made today will shake public confidence and damage the morale of our members. These allegations are very serious but do not reflect the overall integrity of OPS members nor do they represent the values of OPS”.
He called the allegations a “blow to … good, diligent and caring members of the OPS” and to the public.
“We will continue to build a police service worthy of respect and trust that our members are proud of and that the community is confident of.”
