The debate begins over the Liberal bill that aims to hate the internet

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks as Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair, at the center, and Blair Parliamentary Secretary Joel Lightbound hear at a press conference in Ottawa on February 16, 2021. PATRICK DOYLE / Canadian Press

New legislation on hate speech and hate crimes should make large online companies accountable for their role in spreading illegal or dirty material on their platforms, activists say.

The Bill C-36 was presented at a press conference Wednesday, the last day of the House of Commons meeting, by a group of cabinet members that included the ministers of justice, heritage and public safety.

Among its provisions, it would amend the Canadian Human Rights Act to define a new discriminatory practice of hate speech communication that applies to public communications by individuals, but not to social media platform operators who enable communication with others.

The story goes down the ad

Daniel Bernhard, executive director of the Friends of Canadian Broadcasting advocacy group, expressed disappointment at the release.

Ottawa announces new legislation targeting hate crimes, hate speech online

The biggest suppliers of damage online are these businesses like Facebook and Google, who are the ones making money from it, he said.

Effective legislation will have to hold companies accountable, he said, not just users. Like the ban on drug use but the legalization of the drug trade.

The government said Canadian Heritage will consult with the operators of those platforms about approaches to regulating social media and online hate speech.

The Bill C-36 is an attempt to better define hate speech online, and it will empower individuals and groups who feel targeted by hate speech to follow removal orders through the federal commission and court system under the Hate Act. Human Rights.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the government has taken previous steps to tackle hatred and additional measures aimed at online hatred are in the process for the fall. The House of Commons is not scheduled to convene again until September and autumn elections are widely expected.

Bernie Farber, chairman of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network and a longtime human rights defender, said the legislation is timely and necessary, given the radicalization of young people and an increase in hateful, murderous violence we do not have never seen before in this place.

The story goes down the ad

That said, I am sad that it was not immediately followed by the promised legislation or regulation dealing with internet service providers and social media companies, said Mr. Farber in an interview.

He called for substantial fines for social media companies refusing to remove hatred from their sites, suggesting that without such measures, the battle is only halfway done.

Not that this legislation is short, but that more legislation is needed and the second part should have followed the first, and that is my disappointment.

Still, he said the legislation will strengthen the fight against hatred and that he hopes the Conservatives and the NDP will engage in the same path.

Michael Mostyn, chief executive of Bnai Brith Canada, said the organization is disappointed that the bill does not contain elements of a regulatory framework for tackling online hatred that his group discussed with the heritage minister and the justice department for several months.

Still, he said in a statement that the Bill C-36 is an important first step.

The story goes down the ad

The National Council of Canadian Muslims agreed and the legislation addresses council concerns about civil liberties, said a statement from spokeswoman Fatema Abdalla.

But a spokesman for the Canadian Civil Liberties Association was less optimistic.

This legislation creates the same concerns that come up every time about freedom of expression and is the line for what constitutes hate speech so clearly that people know when they cross it or is subjective so you do not know if you have crossed it up as long as it’s too late, said Cara Zwibel, director of the Association for Fundamental Freedoms program, in an interview.

She said the association will talk further about the issue when the bill goes to committee for consideration.

Senator Pamela Wallin likened the new legislation to the Bill C-10, currently before the Senate, which would subject federal broadcasting regulation to broadcast sites like Netflix and Youtube. Much of the debate has focused on whether the new rules would apply to individuals posting on social media.

Ms. Wallin noted on Twitter on Thursday that the Bill C-36 would clearly apply to posts by individuals.

The story goes down the ad

Choice or not choice, we need a fundamental rethinking [of] the aftermath of the Bill C-10 and C-36, she wrote.

With a report by Bill Curry

Know what is going on in the halls of power with the main political headlines and comments of the days chosen by the editors of the Globe (subscribers only). Sign up today