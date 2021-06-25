The activist dies in the custody of the Palestinian Authority, sparking widespread anger





JERUSALEM The death of a popular activist while in the custody of the Palestinian Authority on Thursday has angered Palestinians across the West Bank, sparked a major protest in Ramallah and focused on a recent crackdown on opponents of the authorities. The activist, Nizar Banat, 42, was known for his harsh online criticism of the authority, the Palestinian government that exercises limited autonomy in parts of the West Bank. His family says he was fatally beaten by Palestinian security forces. Authorities did not give a full account of what happened, but said his health deteriorated during his arrest and promised an investigation. An investigative committee will be given all the information it needs to enable it to continue its work and speed up the process of uncovering the truth, said Mohammed Shtayyeh, the prime minister of the authority.

The authority, facing harsh criticism over the cancellation of national elections and a resurgence of popularity for its rival, Hamas, has recently arrested dozens of its opponents around the occupied West Bank. Mr Banats’s death, coming during that push, has presented a new crisis for the authority, whose position has plummeted in the last two months after canceling what would be the first legislative and presidential elections in 15 years and watched Hamas’s popularity off last month when it attacked Israel with rockets. Mr Banat had been a candidate in those parliamentary elections. His death highlighted the growing chasm among senior Palestinian officials, many of whom live in expensive homes, take advantage of special Israeli permits and often express unquestionable loyalty to Mahmoud Abbas, the president’s authorities, and the wider Palestinian public, who bears the burden of Israeli occupation. Palestinians across the West Bank have increasingly expressed frustration with what they describe as their governments oppressive and authoritarian tactics aimed at undermining freedom of speech.

It is clear that we live under a corrupt system that is waging war against anyone who criticizes it, said Ammar Banat, 27, a cousin of Nizar Banat. Suffice it to say that we are not only living under an Israeli occupation, but a Palestinian, too.

Nizar Banat was a home painter but had an online follower for his akerbike comment, including criticism of the authorities’ relations with Israel. From his home in Dura, a village south of Hebron on the West Bank, he would post comments that few dared to make but that often resonated with the general public. Ammar Banat and other family members said that a large contingent of security officers forcibly entered a house where Mr. Banat was staying in downtown Hebron early Thursday. He had lived there, in an Israeli-controlled part of the city, for most of the past seven weeks after being shot at his home in Dura, his cousin said. Relatives said Palestinian forces beat him savagely, covered him with pepper spray, insulted him and dragged him to the ground. Hours later, after calling friends to security services to check Mr Banats’s condition and seeking him out at local hospitals, the family learned he was dead, Ammar Banat said. Nizar Banat had been in excellent health, his cousin added. The Palestinian Authority has not released a detailed account of what caused Mr Banats’ death and has refused to answer questions. On Thursday evening, Ammar Al-Dwaik, director of the Independent Commission for Human Rights, told a news conference that two doctors at the autopsy called it an unnatural death, with bruises and scratches on many areas of the body. his, including the head and neck.

Jibrin al-Bakri, the Palestinian governor in the Hebron region, said in a brief statement that Mr Banats’ health had deteriorated during his arrest. He said Mr Banat was immediately transferred to a hospital, where doctors determined he had died. The U.S. State Department estimated Mr. Banats’s death Thursday evening. “We are deeply saddened by the death of Palestinian activist Nizar Banat and the information that has been reported about the circumstances of his death,” State Department spokeswoman Ned Price said in a statement. He called for a full and transparent investigation and said the United States had serious concerns about the Palestinian Authority’s restrictions on the exercise of freedom of expression by Palestinians and the harassment of activists and civil society organizations. Mr Banat often posted videos on his Facebook page in which he criticized the administration and policies of officials like Mr Shtayyeh. This week, he attacked the Palestinian Authority for making a deal with Israel to get vaccines, some of which were close to the expiration date. The authority ultimately rejected the deal. In late April, he blew up Mr. Abbas for declaring that he would allow parliamentary and presidential elections to take place only if Israel approved allowing voting in East Jerusalem. You want to punish Israel by depriving the Palestinian people of elections, Mr Banat said. What kind of nonsense is this?

In addition to criticism of the authority, Mr. Banat would target Israel; in Mohammed Dahlan, an exiled rival of Mr. Abbas; and the LGBT community. Mr Banats’s death came amid a widespread arrest campaign by the authorities in which at least 50 people were arrested for their political activities, said Muhannad Karaja, director of the Bar Association, a legal aid group. The authority has moved to suppress Palestinian critics, Mr Karaja said, because he feels particularly weak after his decision to cancel the election and marginalized by the recent rise in Hamas popularity. Some have set the arrest count to a significantly higher number. Dimitri Diliani, a member of Fatah, allied with Mr Dahlan, said authorities had detained 170 activists linked to Mr Dahlan since late May, when Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken visited Ramallah. Blinkens’s visit gave an impetus to an isolated president, Mr Diliani said, referring to Mr Abbas. Blinkens’s visit made them feel strong enough to commit atrocities. In the protest Thursday afternoon in Ramallah, security forces blocked several streets in the city, tried to disperse the crowds by firing tear gas and hitting at least one man with wooden sticks. People sang about the fall of the regime and said Dil, ik, Abas. Hamas, the militant group that controls the Gaza Strip, condemned what he called the assassination of Mr Banats and said it was an organized and planned crime that reflects the intentions and behavior of Abbas’s authority and his security services to our people. and opposition activists.

Ammar Banat said his cousin had recently received a series of threats from Fatah security officials and the Palestinian Authority in the Hebron area. They decided to take him out, he said. I have no doubt they wanted to kill him. Isabel Kershner contributed to the report.

