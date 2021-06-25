Gujarat tells businesses to vaccinate staff or face closure





ALSO announcing further easing of blockade restrictions, the Gujarat government on Thursday made it mandatory for managers, owners and staff of businesses / professional institutions to be vaccinated by June 30 in 18 cities and towns that remain overnight under siege until on July 10 in the rest of the state. The government warned that inactive units would be closed. After a key committee meeting chaired by Prime Minister Vijay Rupani, the state government said the night-time ban would continue in 18 of the 36 towns and cities where curbs are currently in place. In these 18 cities, managers, owners and staff of businesses / professional institutions must be vaccinated by 30 June. In the rest of the state, managers, owners and staff of businesses / professional institutions must be vaccinated by July 10, “said a statement issued by the state information department. “The new announcement regarding the extension of the night curfew in 18 cities, including eight municipal corporations, and the lifting of the night curfew from 18 other cities will take effect on June 27,” said Chief Secretary Anil Mukim, who was part of the main committee meeting, told The Indian Express. The cities / towns where the night stop schedule has been extended (10 pm to 6 pm) are: Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Vapi, Ankleshwar, Valsad, Navsari, Mehsana, Bharuch, Patan, Morbi , Bhuj and Gandhidham. To further ease blocking restrictions, restaurants can offer dinner services until 9pm, with 60 per cent seating capacity; multiplexes, cinema halls, auditoriums can operate at 50 percent capacity; libraries with a capacity of 60 percent; state buses with a capacity of 75 percent; up to 40 people can attend a funeral, while weddings can have up to 100 guests; political and religious events can be held at 50 percent capacity and no more than 200 people. On Thursday, Gujarat reported 129 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths. Over 2.39 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the state so far; of these, 51.41 lakh men received their second shots.

