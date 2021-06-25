Business, trade unions and EHRC press government to report ethnic wage gap | Confederation of British Industry (CBI)





The UK’s largest business lobby group has joined the Union of Trades Congress (TUC) and human rights watchdog in calling for mandatory reporting of the ethnic wage gap, saying data collection will help address racial inequalities at work. In a letter to Cabinet Minister Michael Gove, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), the TUC and the Equality and Human Rights Commission said the move would help draw attention to wage inequalities and under-representation. minorities across senior positions, and hopefully action driven by employers. It would track the reporting of the gender pay gap, which has been a legal requirement for businesses with more than 250 employees since 2017. The data have highlighted the relatively small number of women moving into positions. high paid across firms in the UK, and in some cases has found that women are paid less than men in similar positions. We were asking the government to make it mandatory for employers to report on their ethnic pay gaps, building on the successful framework already established for gender, the letter said. Reporting, well done, can provide a real foundation to better understand and address the factors that contribute to wage inequalities. Some businesses including banks like Barclays, NatWest and Lloyds have already started voluntarily reporting their pay gaps on ethnicity. However, the TUC said making it mandatory was a tangible first step in helping to improve transparency and bring about pervasive change across the labor market. As more companies publish data on the pay gap along with clear action plans to address inequalities, the momentum could turn into a lasting change, said Matthew Fell, chief policy officer at the UK. Businesses better understand the coordinated and meaningful action they need to take to improve the way they attract, hire and promote different ethnic employees down to the boardroom, to create inclusive jobs where talented individuals can thrive. The joint letter urges ministers to set a clear timetable for bringing wage reporting into law. Everyone deserves the chance to thrive at work and have a decent, secure job with which to build a life, said TUC general secretary Frances OGrady. But the sad reality is that even today racing still plays an important role in determining people’s salaries and career progress. This problem will not fascinate itself. Without strong and urgent action, many workers will continue to be held hostage, OGrady added. A government spokesman said the Committee on Race and Ethnic Inequality published its independent report earlier this year, which included recommendations on reporting the ethnic wage gap. We are reviewing the committees ‘findings on this issue along with feedback on our consultations on this issue and other work, and will respond to the committees’ report in a timely manner.

