SHAREHOLDER NOTE: Robbins LLP announces that Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) is sued for shareholder fraud





SAN DIEGO & Beijing – (WIRE BUSINESS) – Law firm for shareholders’ rights Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of all buyers of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) who purchased Tarena securities between 16 April 2016 and 1 November 2019. The complaint alleges claims under the 1934 Securities Exchange Act Tarena provides vocational education services in China. If you have suffered a loss due to misconduct by Tarena International Inc., click here here. Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) made mistakes regarding its accounting practices According to the complaint, during the class period, the defendants made false and misleading statements and / or failed to disclose that: (1) certain employees were interfering in the external audits of the Company ‘s financial statements for certain periods; (2) The Company suffered from revenue and expense inaccuracies; (3) Company engaged in business transactions with organizations owned, invested or controlled by Company employees or their family members, which were not properly disclosed; (4) as a result, the Company ‘s financial statements from 2014 to the end of the class period were inaccurate. On April 30, 2019, Tarena filed a Notice of Form NT 20-F for inability to timely deposit a Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, at the SEC. The delay was partly due to issues related to “revenue recognition”. On May 17, 2019, Tarena submitted a Form 6-K to the SEC announcing that it “received a notification letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications [] stating that the Company did not comply with the Nasdaq 5250 Listing Regulation (c) (1) due to its failure to timely submit its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2018. In this news, the price of Tarena ADS fell 4.8% to close at $ 3.73 on May 19, 2019. On July 24, 2019, Tarena submitted an update on the independent review of the Company’s financial statements audit committee, indicating that “in addition to the 2018 financial results, the Registrar also expects its historic disclosure of its financial results and financial statements audited for its fiscal year ended 31 December 2017, as well as the financial results and audited financial statements for the periods before 2017, may need to be restated and should not be relied upon pending the completion of the Review. The Independent Audit Committee. “In this news, the price of Tarena ADS fell 4.7% to close at $ 1.63 per share on July 25, 2019. The company announced the results of its independent investigation on November 1, 2019. Her findings included inaccuracies and irregularities in expenditures, conflicts of interest, and interference with external audit processes, among others. In this news, the price of ADS Tarena fell 9.4% to open on November 4, 2019, at $ 0.76. If you have purchased shares in Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) between April 16, 2016 and November 1, 2019, you have until August 23, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you as the main plaintiff for the class. All representation is done on the basis of unforeseen fees. Shareholders do not pay any fees or expenses. Contact us to learn more: Lauren Levi



(800) 350-6003



[email protected]



Shareholder information form Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action is chosen against Tarena International, Inc. or to receive free warnings when corporate executives commit wrongdoing, sign up Stock Stock today

