How iconic brands of Moscows fighters are targeting the toughest international market tidings

Russia Airlines (UAC) is still finding ways to bypass Chinese rival fighter jet manufacturers and maintain its customer base, despite a slow pace of internal structural reform and financial sanctions by the US.

Indeed, since Russian President Vladimir Putin founded UAC in 2006, by a decree uniting Soviet brands Ilyushin, Irkut, Mikoyan, Sukhoi, Tupolev and Yakovlev into a new joint-stock company, consolidating into the Russian aerospace industry has been painful. Aerospace companies have merged in name, but do not necessarily operate as a unified corporate unit, with design offices and manufacturing plants holding a degree of separation, analysts say.

Most recently, in March, UAC parent company Rostec announced plans to push UAC, Sukhoi and RAC MiG closer together by creating a single corporate aircraft manufacturing hub, which would consolidate the management of aircraft software.

However, despite plans to locate design offices within a Unified Center for Engineering and Design in Moscow, Sukhoi and MiG will remain independent schools. Each will receive funding for new aircraft development efforts, Rostec says. And, reforms will not be quick, but they will happen in a few years.

DESIGN COMPETENCES

We are forming in Moscow a unified management organization and a unified center of design competencies for all UAC companies, said Sergei Chemezov, general manager of Rostec, in the March announcement. Systemic reforms need to improve financial stability, he added.

Plans to retain funding for independent fighter jet design offices come despite some foreign orders for MiG aircraft. The Algerian Air Force has 12 examples of MiG-29M on order, while the Russian Air Force has two MiG-29UB and two MiG-35UB in order, according to Cirium Fleet data. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, Sukhoi has been the dominant manufacturer of fighter jets in Russia, selling large quantities of fighters to China and India in particular.

MiG products have struggled to find markets, which also reflect the recent low adoption rate in the Russian Air Force, although some countries like Algeria and Egypt have purchased the latest version of the MiG-29, says Derek Bisaccio, analyst of military markets with Forecast International.

Despite a reduced backlog, UAC chief executive Yury Slyusar says he is bullish on the MiG future.

We will continue to produce MiG aircraft through the implementation of existing orders for the delivery of these aircraft and we are quite positive with our market outlook regarding light fighters whose class belongs to the MiG-29 or MiG-35, he says. In addition, the fleet of MiG aircraft supplied in previous years is really large, always in need of repair, repair, maintenance and updates, which we can all provide to our customers.

According to Cirium, there are 1,624 MiG fighters in service today offering plenty of jobs for follow-up market sales. Most of them, about 413 fighters, are operated by the Russian armed forces. The second largest operator, India, operates 249 MiGs of various types.

Since the fall of the Soviet Union, Sukhoi has had more success. There are about 2,338 Sukhoi fighters of various types in service and 191 examples in order, according to Cirium. However, the MiG continues to hold.

For the past two decades, it has been a pretty good series of export profits for Sukhoi, with the entire Su-30 series, says Richard Aboulafia, vice president of analysis at Teal Group. At times, it looks like they beat the MiG-29 and MiG-35. But, they can not manage enough the grace of the state. -29 and -35 are still there, mostly -29 in core markets like India and Egypt.

After all, UAC hopes the MiG and Sukhoi will gain the most efficiency after the restructuring.

The point is that the work of our design offices can be more optimal, that is, they can use the same advocates of administrative infrastructure, funding, human resources, says Slyusar. In fact, we are repeating the consolidation path that most of the same companies have gone through including Russian Helicopters with design offices Mil and Kamov. Both design offices are working, but they have the same administrative infrastructure.

SPECIFIC SPECIALS

He points out that Sukhoi and MiG have different specialties. Sukhoi has more experience in developing heavy fighters while the strength of MiGs is in the lightweight segment.

Moscow may have its reasons for keeping the MiG alive, says Aboulafia.

It could be that they want a surplus on an industrial basis, he says. It could be just a place in the market, for -29 or whatever. It will not be industrial logic that kills him.

Time will tell if merging back-office functions will revive the MiG, says Bisaccio.

One project to see the move forward is the AKP DP, a replacement for the MiG-31 interceptor, which has generally been under the jurisdiction of the MiG Corporation, he says of the stealth aircraft also known as the MiG-41. The pace of its development will be an indicator of the overall effectiveness of the Sukhoi-MiG merger.

Slyusar says the UAC has focused on traditional markets supplying Soviet and Russian aircraft.

Apparently, the main clients are Algeria, China, Egypt, India and Vietnam, says Bisaccio.

Some of Russia’s neighbors in the post-Soviet space, moreover, present sales opportunities as well, such as Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, though usually for smaller aircraft groups, he says. With the lifting of the arms embargo on Iran, the UAC can be expected to seek re-entry into the Iranian market, given the large number of obsolete aircraft in the Iranian air force.

International project forecast that UAC will produce 485 fighters for the period 2021-2030, representing a share of 12.4% of the global fighter market. Best sellers currently include the twin-engine, two-seater Su-30 and one-seater Su-35.

SALE PROSPECTS

The Su-35 is more expensive, but export sales are growing. Egypt took the first five examples in February. Their sales prospects have been helped along with the fact that the Russian air force has procured these aircraft in large quantities, and also put them to be used in combat operations in Syria, says Bisaccio.

Sales of the Su-57E, the export version of Russia’s stealth fighter, are targeted by advanced armies, Slyusar says. Of course, this is a very demanding aircraft. And, highly skilled air force countries that understand all of its advantages are the first in line to be potential customers for its export version, he says.

Although a joint production agreement for Su-57 between India and Russia was broken in 2018, UAC has not ruled out similar agreements with other stakeholders.

We are ready to consider joint production of the Su-57 with several customers in the future, says Slyusar. It should be noted that the Russian side has excellent experience in joint production and transfer of technologies through licenses to our partners. Suffice it to recall the examples of the Su-30 with India and China.

Because Russia plans to fill orders for its air force first, exports of the Su-57E are unlikely to begin until the last half of 2020 sooner, Bisaccio says. The Russian Air Force has 75 Su-57s in order.

One of the main challenges that Russian aircraft exports continue to face is the US Sanctions Fighting Act (CAATSA), a law that punishes countries and companies doing business with Russia.

At the 2019 MAKS air show, Victor Kladov, director of international cooperation and regional policy for Rostec, complained that Indonesia was wary of buying Russian aircraft because of the threat of US sanctions. Jakarta has not yet completed a planned purchase of 11 Su-35s for $ 1.14 billion, although the deal was first announced in 2017.

Russia has sought to circumvent CAATSA through several ways, such as switching the currencies used in transactions to rubles or euros, or even offering exchange deals, Bisaccio says. Russia has also sought to protect its financial sector by rebuilding Promsvyazbank as the main holder of the state defense order, and the bank could also be involved in export deals as well.

Some countries have challenged CAATSA and bought Russian equipment independently. For example, Turkey bought and then acquired the Almaz-Antey S-400 Triumph surface-to-air missile system in 2019. As a result, it was expelled from the US by the Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program and sanctioned in late 2020

India has also purchased the S-400 and is scheduled to acquire the weapons system between October and December 2021. The country is a significant counterweight to China for the US and because of this analysts wonder if US President Joe Biden will sanction New Delhi .

India is simply too important not to give them a waiver, says Aboulafia.

Although China is one of Russia’s largest export clients, Beijing is making great efforts to develop a domestic military aviation industry that will compete globally. In fact, last November, the Royal United Services Institute concluded that China has eclipsed Russia in the production of fighter jets. The UK-based think tank said Chinese sensors, data locks, weapons and low-surveillance technology were superior, while Russia maintained an advantage in aircraft engines.

However, China has struggled to find international clients for its fighter jets.

The Chinese seem to be stuck in some sort of export route. If wed had this conversation 20 years ago, you would have said, Pakistan, Burma, North Korea and African countries [are current customers], says Aboulafia. Here we are 20 years later, their aircraft have improved, but their market position has not changed at all.

One challenge facing Chinese fighter exports is its reliance on Russian engines. The Chengdu / Pakistan JF-17 Aeronautical Complex relies on a single Klimov RD-93 engine, the same power plant as the MiG-29. The export success of the JF-17s has been modest. It is widely used in Pakistan, which developed it together, but only Myanmar and Nigeria have acquired the species.

The more capable Chengdu J-10 still relies heavily on the Russian Saturn AL-31, but operational J-10Cs have been seen with the Shenyang WS-10 Taihang.

This dependence on Russian engines gives Moscow a degree of power over the sales of Beijing fighters. However, as Chinas engine skills mature, it is entirely possible for Chinese fighters to secure sales that typically go to Russia.

Until then, China’s most promising export fighter, the J-10, is likely to fight. Not a bad plane, says Aboulafia. And they did not mark a single export client.

FOREIGN POLICY

China needs to find a country ready to take a chance on its planes. At the same time, however, Beijing has taken on Wolf Warrior diplomacy, a form of confrontational and belligerent foreign policy that has solidified many of the population’s attitudes toward it.

Countries’ diplomatic practices can make nations wary of doing business with it, Aboulafia says.

It is possible that their habit of working with sharp elbows abroad is hindering [aircraft sales], he says.

It seems that Moscow holds an advantage with a kind of geopolitical customer service that Beijing lacks.

The Russians have always been clear that they are really good when it comes to building a high-level aircraft, says Aboulafia. They will never say: You should ask to use the keys before using them [the] aircraft They say We will always support you.