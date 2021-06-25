Spartech Wins NSF International Acrylic Sheet Cast Certification by Polycast FDA | tidings

ST Louis, June 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, has gained certification in the NSF / ANSI 51 standard. Materials for food equipment, for Polycast FDA Cell Cast Sheet Acrylic from global public health organization NSF International.
NSF International Standards serve as the standard by which all commercial food service equipment products are measured. Certification means for clients, specifiers and health departments that these products have been reviewed, tested and certified by an independent third party organization according to industry-leading standards and that they meet all applicable North American regulatory sanity requirements.
To gain certification in NSF / ANSI 51, Spastech’s Polycast FDA Cell Cast Acrylic Sheet underwent a review, evaluation and, where applicable, testing process to verify product compliance as stated in the NSF International standard. Certification by NSF International also included an audit of the Spartech manufacturing facility to verify compliance and that the product was made using Good Manufacturing Practices. Certified colors include clear, white, green, red and blue.
“Our sheet has been used in the food and beverage industry to produce products such as food and beverage dispensers that have contact with the product. Spartech is pleased that we were able to obtain this certification so that our customers can trust know that their equipment will be considered safe when serving food and beverages to customers. “
Robert Pinto, Quality / Technical Service, Spartech
“We welcome Spartech on board and are delighted that it has chosen to certify its cast polycarbonate acrylic sheet FDA to NSF international sanitary standards. We are confident that this independent demonstration of the quality of this product and its with its public health requirements will support the value of the Spartech brand. “
Orsi Dezsi, Global Lead Business: Food Safety Division for Equipment and Chemicals, NSF International
NSF International is an independent global organization that facilitates the development of standards and protocols and tests and certifies products for the food, water and consumer goods industries to minimize harmful health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is a Pan-American Health Organization / World Health Organization that Collaborates on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.
NSF International has brought together key industry players together and jointly developed over 75 standards and consensus protocols covering food equipment. Since the first standard was developed over 70 years ago, NSF has certified thousands of products as safe to use in commercial food environments.
Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a unique innovation center and 14 production facilities located throughout United States, Spartech is a leading plastic manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialized packaging products. Meeting the required standards for everything from food and healthcare packaging, including sustainable solutions, in aerospace, medical devices, protective barriers and automotive applications, Spartech continues to make a world of change with sustainable products, diverse, reliable and innovative including Polycast, Royalite, PreservaPak, Korad and UltraTuf.https://spartech.com/
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit