International
Sitharaman tells American investors what makes Indian markets profitable
Discussing growth and investment opportunities in India, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday invited global investors to take advantage of recent reforms implemented by the central government.
Sitharaman was speaking at the Global Investor Roundtable hosted by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) via video conference.
She noted that macroeconomic stability, infrastructure-driven economic growth opportunities, financial sector reforms and positioning as a strong player in global supply chains are just some of the ways India continues to grow as a global economic hub.
“Macroeconomic stability and resilience in economic recovery have continued in recent months and steps have been taken for the infrastructure that led to economic growth,” the minister said.
She said multi-sectoral opportunities have been created for investors and there has been a strong history of implementing the reform in the last six years.
Sitharaman noted that the fiscal situation is under control and is expected to improve further, and also stressed the strong foundation of the economy.
The fiscal deficit for 2020-21 was 9.3% of gross domestic product (GDP), lower than the 9.5% estimated by the Ministry of Finance in the revised Budget estimates.
The Minister of Finance spoke about the stability shown by the Indian economy after Covid-19. She said the highest collection of Goods and Services (GST) ever shows the bright spot and shows the greater formalization of the economy and tax compliance.
She noted that the 15 young unicorns themselves in 2021 reflect the initial growing ecosystem in India to be among the best in the world
The minister stated that the country is committed to a long-term relationship with American investors and proposes to meet twice a year.
According to a statement from the finance ministry, Sitharaman informed investors about the significant drop in new Covid infections in the country and the fall of the second wave, and the vision to make India self-reliant (Aatmanirbhar Bharat).
In her closing remarks, Sitharaman spoke of moving forward with an overall vision to build a modern self-governing modern India led by 5 “I” viz. purpose, inclusion, investment, infrastructure and innovation.
The event was attended by some of the largest foreign investors, including Mastercard, MetLife, Prudential, Air Products, Dell, SoftBank and Warburg Pincus among others.
The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is a non-profit organization, with the main objective of strengthening India-US bilateral and strategic partnership through advocacy policies in the areas of economic growth, entrepreneurship, job creation and innovation.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with the Mint. Download our Application Now !!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]