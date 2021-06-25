Sitharaman tells American investors what makes Indian markets profitable

Discussing growth and investment opportunities in India, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday invited global investors to take advantage of recent reforms implemented by the central government.

Sitharaman was speaking at the Global Investor Roundtable hosted by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) via video conference.

She noted that macroeconomic stability, infrastructure-driven economic growth opportunities, financial sector reforms and positioning as a strong player in global supply chains are just some of the ways India continues to grow as a global economic hub.

“Macroeconomic stability and resilience in economic recovery have continued in recent months and steps have been taken for the infrastructure that led to economic growth,” the minister said.

She said multi-sectoral opportunities have been created for investors and there has been a strong history of implementing the reform in the last six years.

Sitharaman noted that the fiscal situation is under control and is expected to improve further, and also stressed the strong foundation of the economy.

The fiscal deficit for 2020-21 was 9.3% of gross domestic product (GDP), lower than the 9.5% estimated by the Ministry of Finance in the revised Budget estimates.

The Minister of Finance spoke about the stability shown by the Indian economy after Covid-19. She said the highest collection of Goods and Services (GST) ever shows the bright spot and shows the greater formalization of the economy and tax compliance.

She noted that the 15 young unicorns themselves in 2021 reflect the initial growing ecosystem in India to be among the best in the world

The minister stated that the country is committed to a long-term relationship with American investors and proposes to meet twice a year.

According to a statement from the finance ministry, Sitharaman informed investors about the significant drop in new Covid infections in the country and the fall of the second wave, and the vision to make India self-reliant (Aatmanirbhar Bharat).

In her closing remarks, Sitharaman spoke of moving forward with an overall vision to build a modern self-governing modern India led by 5 “I” viz. purpose, inclusion, investment, infrastructure and innovation.

The event was attended by some of the largest foreign investors, including Mastercard, MetLife, Prudential, Air Products, Dell, SoftBank and Warburg Pincus among others.

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is a non-profit organization, with the main objective of strengthening India-US bilateral and strategic partnership through advocacy policies in the areas of economic growth, entrepreneurship, job creation and innovation.

