Kerala Schools to Review Textbooks, Make Them More Inclusive

Kerala textbooks will be reviewed and scrutinized to cut out every derogatory word and phrase against women to promote gender equality and equal rights in the state, Kerala Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a tweet.
“To instill a culture of gender equality, Kerala textbooks will be reviewed and checked to sift through words and phrases that denigrate women. “Steps will be taken to turn our schools and colleges into spaces that embrace the idea of gender equality and equal rights,” he wrote on his official Twitter account.
Earlier in a Twitter post Wednesday, Vijayan announced that an online service, ‘Aparajitha’, which was previously used to solve cybercrime against women, could now be used to file complaints of abuse against women and abuse in families as well.
“In light of the horrific incidents of domestic abuse, Kerala has decided to take tougher measures to create a just society. “The government and the people will stand together to end this injustice,” he wrote on Twitter. “A just society is one that treats women and men as equals,” he said.
Kerala has witnessed the deaths of three married women this week, causing outrage across the state. Vismaya V Nair, the wife of Kiran Kumar, an assistant vehicle inspector with the state Department of Motor Vehicles was found dead, days after she alleged torture by her husband during WhatsApp conversations with close relatives. Police on Tuesday arrested her husband on charges related to the dowry death.
In a separate incident Tuesday, a 24-year-old Archana, who got married a year ago, allegedly committed suicide. Archana’s parents claimed that Suresh, her husband, was arguing with his wife and had demanded money from her family. In another case in Vallikunnam in Alappuzha, 19-year-old Suchitra was found hanged in her father-in-law’s place. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.
Following the incident reports, the Prime Minister stated that he had directed the DGP (Director General of Police) to strengthen the operations of the Family Conflict Resolution Center in each district, which works online to resolve complaints of cruelty to women.
A state knot officer has been assigned to investigate and resolve complaints about the dowry, he said. An SI woman will assist the joints officer.
Vijayan also stressed that society needs to reform its predominant marriage system. “Marriage should not be a pompous display of social status and family wealth. Parents need to understand that the barbaric shopping system degrades our daughters like commodities. We need to treat them better, as human beings, “he wrote on Twitter.
He added that parents should make efforts to instill “progressive attitudes in their children”. “Men must accept the truth that women are not inferior and that they have equal rights. “Youth organizations need to start awareness campaigns,” he said.
CM Vijayan also urged women to “raise their voices” if they face domestic abuse, “instead of fearing what society would think.” “The government will stand by you and protect your rights. “We will strengthen existing support systems and introduce innovative measures to provide assistance,” he said.
