Officials headed to present evidence of false Covid tests in Mahakumbh

An additional Uttarakhand melat officer has instructed 22 medical officials to present evidence in connection with a Covid testing fraud over Haridwar Mahakumbh, the news agency reported. YEARS.

“At this year’s Haridwar Mahakumbh 2021, false Covid-19 tests have appeared. I have directed 22 medical officers to be available at Haridwar and present evidence in this case,” said Mullahs officer Dr Sanjay Jain. .

“I have sent a letter to the main medical leaders of 11 districts of the state, namely Dehradun, Pauri, Tehran, Nainital, Rudraprayag, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Almora,” he added.

The officer informed that the initial investigation has revealed large financial losses faced by the state due to the collection of false samples and results.

The private agency accused of irregularities in the Covid-19 tests during the recently completed Kumbh Mela continued to upload data to the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) portal, even after its agreement with the Mela administration, Uttarakhand police Ashok Kumar DGP ended had said on June 21st.

According to Uttarakhand police, the contract period for the crown investigation was signed between the office of health officer Kumbh Mela and the private agency Max Corporate as well as two private laboratories Dr. Lalchandani Lab and Nalwa Laboratories was only valid until April.

Maha Kumbh Mela was held from 1 to 30 April this year and spread to Haridwar district and Rishikesh region, which includes Rishikesh in Dehradun district, Muni ki Reti in Tehran and Swargashram in Pauri.

The discrepancy in the test data was discovered following a preliminary investigation by Covid-19 chief state control officer (CCO) Dr Abhishek Tripathi.

The COO investigated the matter when the ICMR received a complaint from a person who had attended Mahakumbh.

“The complainant had claimed before the ICMR that when he went to attend Mahakumbh, he had received an SMS that his samples had been collected for testing along with a valid valid ID number. However, he did not provide any samples,” he said. said an official.

