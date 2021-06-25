France, Germany scrap plans for Russia summit following EU protests

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union leaders failed to agree on a proposal by France and Germany to hold a summit soon with Russian President Vladimir Putin after Poland and the Baltic states said it would send the wrong message as East-West relations deteriorate.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in the center, talks with European Council President Charles Michel, left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, second right, and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during an EU summit at the European Council Building in Brussels, Belgium, 24 June 2021. Olivier Matthys / Pool through REUTERS

After US President Joe Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16, French President Emmanuel Macron said the first EU summit with Putin since January 2014 would be a dialogue to protect our interests. He insisted that the EU could not be reactive only in its diplomacy with Russia.

But after late-night talks at their meeting in Brussels, the 27 EU leaders failed to reach an agreement, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said early Friday.

It was a very comprehensive and not easy discussion, she told reporters. There was no agreement today on an immediate leaders’ meeting, she said.

EU summits with Russia ended after Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in March 2014 and the West imposed sanctions.

While Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said he supported the Franco-German proposal, many other leaders were against.

It was a common stance of many leaders not to change their stance on Russia, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said after the meeting broke down. He earlier said the idea was like trying to engage the bear to keep a pot of honey safe.

Latvian Prime Minister Christian Karins said the EU risked rewarding Russia with a summit even though diplomacy has failed to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine with Russian-backed separatists.

Instead, EU leaders again fell into a familiar position of warning of more sanctions on Moscow if it continued what the EU says is a Russian policy of disinformation, cyber and covert attacks and interventions in an attempt to divide the bloc. .

Russia denies any wrongdoing.

In a summit statement, the leaders called on the European Commission and senior EU diplomat Josep Borrell to present options for additional austerity measures, including economic sanctions against Russia.

The EU has sanctions on Russia’s energy, financial and arms sectors and individual sanctions on Russians accused of human rights abuses and the use of banned chemical weapons.

Diplomats say further sanctions could be aimed at laundering Russian money or powerful oligarchs suspected of serious corruption abroad, as Britain did not join the EU for the first time in April.

KARRKO DIALOGUE

Macron had tried in September 2019 to seek less cold ties with Putin, without success, and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel met with Putin in Moscow in January 2020. Putin held a phone call with European Council President Charles Michel, i who chairs the EU summits, on June 7 this year.

France and Germany want to be able to work with Russia in combating climate change and find ways to stabilize relations. Merkel also said without a summit: Formats will be explored … under which dialogues can begin.

Many EU countries are concerned that the Kremlin is not taking the bloc seriously, as Borrell was publicly humiliated in February by the Kremlin. Russia expelled EU diplomats during Borrells’s visit to Moscow without warning.

Lithuania Nauseda said: We must be extremely careful, this is not like Russia’s relationship with the United States.

While France is a nuclear power, the EU relies on NATO for its territorial defense and makes decisions between 27 states, making it easier for the Kremlin to exploit divisions.

The Kremlin had previously welcomed the idea of ​​a summit, saying both Brussels and Moscow needed dialogue, although Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he wanted more details.

On opposite sides in disputes in Ukraine and Belarus, and in violation of human rights, the EU and Russia accuse each other of threatening security and stability from the Baltic to the Black Sea.

The EU on Thursday imposed economic sanctions on Belarus, an ally of Russia that the Kremlin sees as a defensive state between Russia and NATO.