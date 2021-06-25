International
Senators call on Biden to impose sanctions on Hong Kong
WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) – Two top U.S. senators have called on President Joe Biden to use his powers under a law they are the author of to impose sanctions on those responsible for forcing Hong Kong to close the Apple Daily. suggesting that foreign banks were among those implicated.
Letters from Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican-ranked member of the Senate Banking Committee, and Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a committee member, referred to a Reuters report last month that Hong Kong Security Secretary John Lee sent letters to the owner of Apple Daily Jimmy Lai and branches of HSBC and Citibank threatening imprisonment of up to seven years for any relationship with the city’s billionaire accounts.
Lee had ordered branches to set up accounts in Lais, which they appear to have done, according to a text of the senators’ letter made available to Reuters.
She said about 500 police officers earlier this week raided Apple Dailys offices and arrested its executives and the Hong Kong Security Bureau then ordered Apple Dailys banks to freeze newspaper assets, resulting in its immediate closure.
The senators said their Hong Kong Autonomy Act, passed last year, required the US Secretary of State to identify at the congress any foreigner, including foreign businesses, who contribute materially to the inability of Hong Kong people to enjoy the freedom of collection, speech, press, or independent rule of law.
It seems very likely that the seductive crackdown of Jimmy Lai and Apple Daily involves numerous foreigners to whom Section 5 of the Hong Kong Autonomy Act applies, the letter said.
We urge your administration to comprehensively implement the Hong Kong Autonomy Act immediately following the injustice imposed on Jimmy Lai and the forcible closure of Apple Daily, she said.
Senator legislation requires mandatory sanctions for persons and entities that directly undermine Hong Kong autonomy and secondary sanctions for banks that do business with those entities and persons.
In their letter, the senators added that it was their understanding that orders for foreign banks were issued out of court, by a single official outside the judicial system, and without any criminal charges or summonses.
These orders solidify the impression of many people that the rule of law is no longer in Hong Kong, they said.
Last month, a Citi spokesman said in response to a Reuters story that the bank was required to comply with all laws and regulations in the countries in which it operates. HSBC declined to comment, but CEO Noel Quinn said earlier that the bank must comply with police requirements in any country in the world.
On Thursday, Biden called the closure of the Apple Daily a sad day for media freedom and said it signaled intensification of repression by China, while vowing to maintain support for the people of Chinese-ruled territory.
He did not mention any plans to impose further sanctions on the press.
In March, the Biden administration identified 24 Chinese officials previously sanctioned by the Trump administration as responsible for reducing Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy.
She said foreign financial institutions that knowingly carry out important transactions with them were now subject to sanctions.
However, in its latest report to Congress required by the bill in May, the Treasury Department did not identify any foreign financial institutions doing business with those individuals.
Reporting by David Brunnstrom in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis and David Gregorio
