Russia COVID-19 daily cases rise to 5-month high





A municipal worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a train station in Moscow, Russia, on June 24, 2021. Russia recorded 20,182 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the highest daily increase since January 24, leading to nationwide number at 5,388,695, the official monitoring and response center said Thursday. Photo: Xinhua

Municipal workers dressed in protective suits disinfect a railway station in Moscow, Russia, on June 24, 2021. Russia recorded 20,182 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the highest daily increase since January 24, bringing the nationwide number at 5,388,695, the monitoring and response center official said Thursday.Photo: Xinhua A municipal worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a train station in Moscow, Russia, on June 24, 2021. Russia recorded 20,182 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the highest daily increase since January 24, leading to nationwide number at 5,388,695, the official monitoring and response center said Thursday. Photo: Xinhua A municipal worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a train station in Moscow, Russia, on June 24, 2021. Russia recorded 20,182 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the highest daily increase since January 24, leading to nationwide number to 5,388,695, the official monitoring and response center said on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua A municipal worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a train station in Moscow, Russia, on June 24, 2021. Russia recorded 20,182 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the highest daily increase since January 24, leading to nationwide number to 5,388,695, the official monitoring and response center said on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua Russia recorded 20,182 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the highest daily increase since Jan. 24, bringing the number nationwide to 5,388,695, the official monitoring and response center said on Thursday. The national death toll rose from 568 to 131,463 over the past day, while the number of recoveries rose from 13,505 to 4,915,615. Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 8,598 new cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,315,841. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Wednesday that the vaccination rate in the country is rising as more than 16 million people were fully vaccinated and about 20 million more received a dose. According to Golikova, there were no cases of the “Delta plus” variant in Russia.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos