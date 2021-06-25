CodeCombat Filed at the 33rd Annual International Informatics Olympiad





SAN FRANCISCO – (WIRE BUSINESS) – As the world’s most prestigious coding competition for high school students, the International Computer Science (IOI) Olympics used the competitive coding platform based on the GameCombats game to challenge the programming skills of some of the world’s strongest coders, in a unique head- head coding contest. As part of the programming team that developed the CodeCombat AI League, it is an absolute honor to use it at this honorable event, said Valentin Briukhanov, chief architect of the innovative CodeCombats esports platform. This proves the game as a powerful learning tool as well as a platform for creative play. The competitors’ code determined which champions to call and how those champions engaged in battle. The innovative AI battle simulator gave participants the code against others to determine who programmed the best strategies and tactics to win. After an initial round of classification, the top sixteen were given extra time to modify the code before embarking on a head-to-head bracket-style tournament to crown a champion. Coding contests or hackathons are not new, said Nick Winter, CEO of CodeCombats, but our effort to evolve the format has led us to develop CodeCombat AI League, a unique sport that is innovating competitive coding. Featuring some of the best programmers from around the world, the International Informatics Olympiad (IOI) in partnership with CodeCombat and Caprikon Education executed the tournament on June 23, 2021 and awarded prizes to the four best performers. Working closely with our partner Caprikon Education has opened up tremendous opportunities like this, Bill Wang, Head of China and Greater Asia told CodeCombat. Being part of the IOI event is an amazing platform to further our shared mission to support coded accessible education. CodeCombat continues to increase its presence in competitive coding. Recently collaborating with AI Youth China, the regional coding competition featured 66,336 participants making it one of the largest code-based hackathons in China. And with the launch of CodeCombat AI League earlier this year, Season 1 hosted 16,775 competitors in the regular season race and 5,240 taking on the final championship challenge. About CodeCombat Our products have helped over 20 million students enjoy learning Computer Science, teaching them to be critical, confident and creative learners. https://codecombat.com/ About LeagueC AI CodeCombat This innovation in esports combines an intelligent AI battle simulator with an engine to learn Python and true JavaScript. Each competitor programs a team of AI heroes in asynchronous or real-time face-to-face matches where their code empowers battle strategies and tactics. https://codecombat.com/league About the International Olympiad in Informatics The International Olympiad in Informatics is one of the few International Science Olympiads held every year. Outstanding high school students from 87 countries compete in the prestigious algorithmic competition to hone their computing skills such as problem analysis, design of algorithms and data structures, programming and testing. About Caprikon Education A world-class educational service provider and a trusted partner in over 350 schools in Hong Kong, offering innovative school packages that promote technology learning within the school environment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos