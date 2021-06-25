Connect with us

European Tour BMW International Open Results

Thursday
At the Golfclub Munchen Eichenried
Munich, Germany
Bag: $ 1.79 million
Yards: 7,284; By: 72
a-amateur
First round suspended (54 DNF golfers)

Wade Ormsby, Austria 31-34_65

Andrew Johnston, England 33-33_66

Min Woo Lee, Australia 33-33_66

Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 33-33_66

JC Ritchie, South Africa 33-33_66

Darren Fichardt, South Africa 32-35_67

Jorge Campillo, Spain 32-35_67

Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia 33-34_67

Matthew Jordan, England 34-33_67

Garrick Porteous, England 34-33_67

Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 32-35_67

a-Matthias Schmid, Germany 33-35_68

Viktor Hovland, Norway 33-35_68

Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 34-34_68

Ross Fisher, England 35-33_68

Adrian Otaegui, Spain 35-33_68

Andy Sullivan, England 31-37_68

Zander Lombard, South Africa 35-34_69

Renato Paratore, Italy 34-35_69

Connor Syme, Scotland 34-35_69

Daniel Gavins, England 36-33_69

Justin Harding, South Africa 34-35_69

Calum Hill, Scotland 34-35_69

Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 35-34_69

Eddie Pepperell, England 35-34_69

Thorbjrn Olesen, Denmark 31-38_69

Nino Bertasio, Italy 37-32_69

Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 35-34_69

Josh Geary, New Zealand 34-35_69

Grant Forrest, Scotland 34-35_69

David Drysdale, Scotland 34-35_69

Clement Sordet, France 35-34_69

Dale Whitnell, England 35-34_69

Alejandro Canizares, Spain 33-36_69

Vincent Norrman, Sweden 34-35_69

Max Schmitt, Germany 34-35_69

Marcel Schneider, Germany 35-34_69

Lars Van Meijel, The Netherlands 34-35_69

Janne Kaske, Finland 34-35_69

Jack Senior, England 34-36_70

Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 33-37_70

Martin Kaymer, Germany 36-34_70

Alex Cejka, Germany 35-35_70

Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 34-36_70

Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 37-33_70

Simon Zach, Czech Republic 34-36_70

Aaron Cockerill, Canada 35-35_70

Ryan Fox, New Zealand 36-34_70

Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 35-35_70

Ashley Chesters, England 37-34_71

Matthias Schwab, Austria 38-33_71

Robin Roussel, France 36-35_71

Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 35-36_71

Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 34-37_71

Darius Van Driel, The Netherlands 37-34_71

Philipp Mejow, Germany 37-34_71

Oliver Farr, Wales 34-37_71

Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 36-35_71

Zach Bauchou, United States 36-35_71

Kurt Kitayama, United States 36-35_71

Dean Burmester, South Africa 32-39_71

Steven Brown, England 37-35_72

Johannes Veerman, United States 37-35_72

Jamie Donaldson, Wales 37-35_72

Ross McGowan, England 36-36_72

Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 32-40_72

Louis De Jager, South Africa 38-34_72

Rhys Enoch, Wales 35-37_72

Padraig Harrington, Ireland 35-37_72

Daniel Young, Scotland 35-37_72

Francesco Laporta, Italy 38-35_73

John Catlin, United States 36-37_73

Gregory Havret, France 36-37_73

Sergio Garcia, Spain 34-39_73

Paul Dunne, Ireland 37-36_73

Niklas Lemke, Sweden 37-36_73

Scott Hend, Austria 38-35_73

Tyler Koivisto, United States 39-34_73

Bryce Easton, South Africa 36-37_73

Richard Mcevoy, England 36-38_74

Hugo Leon, China 39-35_74

Chris Wood, England 38-36_74

Richard Mansell, England 38-36_74

Carlos Pigem, Spain 36-38_74

Haydn Porteous, South Africa 37-37_74

Stephen Gallacher, Scotland 38-36_74

Yikeun Chang, Korea 36-38_74

Jake Mcleod, Australia 35-39_74

Stephan Jaeger, Germany 41-34_75

Deyen Lawson, Australia 39-36_75

Ben Evans, England 33-42_75

Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 37-38_75

Benedict Staben, Germany 37-38_75

Antoine Rozner, France 37-39_76

Sebastian Heisele, Germany 37-39_76

Elvis Smylie, Australia 38-38_76

Oliver Fisher, England 36-40_76

Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 37-40_77

Bernd Ritthammer, Germany 37-41_78

Angles Pep, Spain 38-41_79

Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 39-41_80

Alexander Bjork, Sweden 36-44_80

Sam Horsfield, England

Thomas Pieters, Belgium

Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa

Takumi Kanaya, Japan

Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium

Brandon Stone, South Africa

Andres Romero, Argentina

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany

Eduardo Molinari, Italy

David Horsey, England

Andrea Pavan, Italy

Sean Crocker, United States

Wil Besseling, The Netherlands

Kristoffer Broberg, Sweden

Liam Johnston, Scotland

Julien Gurrier, France

Marc Warren, Scotland

Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland

Alexander Levy, France

David Howell, England

James Morrison, England

Sihwan Kim, United States

Rikard Karlberg, Sweden

Sebastian Garcia-Rodriguez, Spain

Nacho Elvira, Spain

Joel Stalter, France

Gavin Green, Malaysia

Masahiro Kawamura, Japan

Raphael Jacquelin, France

Jeff Winther, Denmark

Shaun Norris, South Africa

Victor Dubuisson, France

Ewin Ferguson, Scotland

Benjamin Poke, Denmark

Freddy Schott, Germany

Niall Kearney, Ireland

David Law, Scotland

Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark

Thomas Aiken, South Africa

Peter Hanson, Sweden

Matthieu Pavon, France

Justin Walters, South Africa

Julian Suri, United States

Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France

Matthew Baldwin, England

Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden

Scott Jamieson, Scotland

Adrien Saddier, France

Jean-Baptist Gonnet, France

Thomas Rosenmuller, Germany

Maverick Antcliff, Austria

Graeme Storm, England

Alvaro Quiros, Spain

Ricardo Santos, Portugal

Table at the time of suspension

SCORETHRU

Wade Ormsby -718

Masahiro Kawamura -718

Sam Horsfield -717

Sebastian Rodriguez -712

Pablo Larrazabal -618

JC Ritchie -618

Andrew Johnston -618

Min Woo Lee -618

Niall Kearney -616

