European Tour BMW International Open Results





Thursday At the Golfclub Munchen Eichenried Munich, Germany Bag: $ 1.79 million Yards: 7,284; By: 72 a-amateur First round suspended (54 DNF golfers) Wade Ormsby, Austria 31-34_65 Andrew Johnston, England 33-33_66 Min Woo Lee, Australia 33-33_66 Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 33-33_66 JC Ritchie, South Africa 33-33_66 Darren Fichardt, South Africa 32-35_67 Jorge Campillo, Spain 32-35_67 Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia 33-34_67 Matthew Jordan, England 34-33_67 Garrick Porteous, England 34-33_67 Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 32-35_67 a-Matthias Schmid, Germany 33-35_68 Viktor Hovland, Norway 33-35_68 Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 34-34_68 Ross Fisher, England 35-33_68 Adrian Otaegui, Spain 35-33_68 Andy Sullivan, England 31-37_68 Zander Lombard, South Africa 35-34_69 Renato Paratore, Italy 34-35_69 Connor Syme, Scotland 34-35_69 Daniel Gavins, England 36-33_69 Justin Harding, South Africa 34-35_69 Calum Hill, Scotland 34-35_69 Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 35-34_69 Eddie Pepperell, England 35-34_69 Thorbjrn Olesen, Denmark 31-38_69 Nino Bertasio, Italy 37-32_69 Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 35-34_69 Josh Geary, New Zealand 34-35_69 Grant Forrest, Scotland 34-35_69 David Drysdale, Scotland 34-35_69 Clement Sordet, France 35-34_69 Dale Whitnell, England 35-34_69 Alejandro Canizares, Spain 33-36_69 Vincent Norrman, Sweden 34-35_69 Max Schmitt, Germany 34-35_69 Marcel Schneider, Germany 35-34_69 Lars Van Meijel, The Netherlands 34-35_69 Janne Kaske, Finland 34-35_69 Jack Senior, England 34-36_70 Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 33-37_70 Martin Kaymer, Germany 36-34_70 Alex Cejka, Germany 35-35_70 Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 34-36_70 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 37-33_70 Simon Zach, Czech Republic 34-36_70 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 35-35_70 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 36-34_70 Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 35-35_70 Ashley Chesters, England 37-34_71 Matthias Schwab, Austria 38-33_71 Robin Roussel, France 36-35_71 Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 35-36_71 Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 34-37_71 Darius Van Driel, The Netherlands 37-34_71 Philipp Mejow, Germany 37-34_71 Oliver Farr, Wales 34-37_71 Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 36-35_71 Zach Bauchou, United States 36-35_71 Kurt Kitayama, United States 36-35_71 Dean Burmester, South Africa 32-39_71 Steven Brown, England 37-35_72 Johannes Veerman, United States 37-35_72 Jamie Donaldson, Wales 37-35_72 Ross McGowan, England 36-36_72 Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 32-40_72 Louis De Jager, South Africa 38-34_72 Rhys Enoch, Wales 35-37_72 Padraig Harrington, Ireland 35-37_72 Daniel Young, Scotland 35-37_72 Francesco Laporta, Italy 38-35_73 John Catlin, United States 36-37_73 Gregory Havret, France 36-37_73 Sergio Garcia, Spain 34-39_73 Paul Dunne, Ireland 37-36_73 Niklas Lemke, Sweden 37-36_73 Scott Hend, Austria 38-35_73 Tyler Koivisto, United States 39-34_73 Bryce Easton, South Africa 36-37_73 Richard Mcevoy, England 36-38_74 Hugo Leon, China 39-35_74 Chris Wood, England 38-36_74 Richard Mansell, England 38-36_74 Carlos Pigem, Spain 36-38_74 Haydn Porteous, South Africa 37-37_74 Stephen Gallacher, Scotland 38-36_74 Yikeun Chang, Korea 36-38_74 Jake Mcleod, Australia 35-39_74 Stephan Jaeger, Germany 41-34_75 Deyen Lawson, Australia 39-36_75 Ben Evans, England 33-42_75 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 37-38_75 Benedict Staben, Germany 37-38_75 Antoine Rozner, France 37-39_76 Sebastian Heisele, Germany 37-39_76 Elvis Smylie, Australia 38-38_76 Oliver Fisher, England 36-40_76 Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 37-40_77 Bernd Ritthammer, Germany 37-41_78 Angles Pep, Spain 38-41_79 Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 39-41_80 Alexander Bjork, Sweden 36-44_80 Sam Horsfield, England Thomas Pieters, Belgium Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa Takumi Kanaya, Japan Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium Brandon Stone, South Africa Andres Romero, Argentina Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany Eduardo Molinari, Italy David Horsey, England Andrea Pavan, Italy Sean Crocker, United States Wil Besseling, The Netherlands Kristoffer Broberg, Sweden Liam Johnston, Scotland Julien Gurrier, France Marc Warren, Scotland Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland Alexander Levy, France David Howell, England James Morrison, England Sihwan Kim, United States Rikard Karlberg, Sweden Sebastian Garcia-Rodriguez, Spain Nacho Elvira, Spain Joel Stalter, France Gavin Green, Malaysia Masahiro Kawamura, Japan Raphael Jacquelin, France Jeff Winther, Denmark Shaun Norris, South Africa Victor Dubuisson, France Ewin Ferguson, Scotland Benjamin Poke, Denmark Freddy Schott, Germany Niall Kearney, Ireland David Law, Scotland Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark Thomas Aiken, South Africa Peter Hanson, Sweden Matthieu Pavon, France Justin Walters, South Africa Julian Suri, United States Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France Matthew Baldwin, England Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden Scott Jamieson, Scotland Adrien Saddier, France Jean-Baptist Gonnet, France Thomas Rosenmuller, Germany Maverick Antcliff, Austria Graeme Storm, England Alvaro Quiros, Spain Ricardo Santos, Portugal Table at the time of suspension SCORETHRU Wade Ormsby -718 Masahiro Kawamura -718 Sam Horsfield -717 Sebastian Rodriguez -712 Pablo Larrazabal -618 JC Ritchie -618 Andrew Johnston -618 Min Woo Lee -618 Niall Kearney -616 Copyright © 2021 All rights reserved. 