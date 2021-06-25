International
European Tour BMW International Open Results
|Thursday
|At the Golfclub Munchen Eichenried
|Munich, Germany
|Bag: $ 1.79 million
|Yards: 7,284; By: 72
|a-amateur
|First round suspended (54 DNF golfers)
Wade Ormsby, Austria 31-34_65
Andrew Johnston, England 33-33_66
Min Woo Lee, Australia 33-33_66
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 33-33_66
JC Ritchie, South Africa 33-33_66
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 32-35_67
Jorge Campillo, Spain 32-35_67
Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia 33-34_67
Matthew Jordan, England 34-33_67
Garrick Porteous, England 34-33_67
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 32-35_67
a-Matthias Schmid, Germany 33-35_68
Viktor Hovland, Norway 33-35_68
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 34-34_68
Ross Fisher, England 35-33_68
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 35-33_68
Andy Sullivan, England 31-37_68
Zander Lombard, South Africa 35-34_69
Renato Paratore, Italy 34-35_69
Connor Syme, Scotland 34-35_69
Daniel Gavins, England 36-33_69
Justin Harding, South Africa 34-35_69
Calum Hill, Scotland 34-35_69
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 35-34_69
Eddie Pepperell, England 35-34_69
Thorbjrn Olesen, Denmark 31-38_69
Nino Bertasio, Italy 37-32_69
Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 35-34_69
Josh Geary, New Zealand 34-35_69
Grant Forrest, Scotland 34-35_69
David Drysdale, Scotland 34-35_69
Clement Sordet, France 35-34_69
Dale Whitnell, England 35-34_69
Alejandro Canizares, Spain 33-36_69
Vincent Norrman, Sweden 34-35_69
Max Schmitt, Germany 34-35_69
Marcel Schneider, Germany 35-34_69
Lars Van Meijel, The Netherlands 34-35_69
Janne Kaske, Finland 34-35_69
Jack Senior, England 34-36_70
Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 33-37_70
Martin Kaymer, Germany 36-34_70
Alex Cejka, Germany 35-35_70
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 34-36_70
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 37-33_70
Simon Zach, Czech Republic 34-36_70
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 35-35_70
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 36-34_70
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 35-35_70
Ashley Chesters, England 37-34_71
Matthias Schwab, Austria 38-33_71
Robin Roussel, France 36-35_71
Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 35-36_71
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 34-37_71
Darius Van Driel, The Netherlands 37-34_71
Philipp Mejow, Germany 37-34_71
Oliver Farr, Wales 34-37_71
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 36-35_71
Zach Bauchou, United States 36-35_71
Kurt Kitayama, United States 36-35_71
Dean Burmester, South Africa 32-39_71
Steven Brown, England 37-35_72
Johannes Veerman, United States 37-35_72
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 37-35_72
Ross McGowan, England 36-36_72
Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 32-40_72
Louis De Jager, South Africa 38-34_72
Rhys Enoch, Wales 35-37_72
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 35-37_72
Daniel Young, Scotland 35-37_72
Francesco Laporta, Italy 38-35_73
John Catlin, United States 36-37_73
Gregory Havret, France 36-37_73
Sergio Garcia, Spain 34-39_73
Paul Dunne, Ireland 37-36_73
Niklas Lemke, Sweden 37-36_73
Scott Hend, Austria 38-35_73
Tyler Koivisto, United States 39-34_73
Bryce Easton, South Africa 36-37_73
Richard Mcevoy, England 36-38_74
Hugo Leon, China 39-35_74
Chris Wood, England 38-36_74
Richard Mansell, England 38-36_74
Carlos Pigem, Spain 36-38_74
Haydn Porteous, South Africa 37-37_74
Stephen Gallacher, Scotland 38-36_74
Yikeun Chang, Korea 36-38_74
Jake Mcleod, Australia 35-39_74
Stephan Jaeger, Germany 41-34_75
Deyen Lawson, Australia 39-36_75
Ben Evans, England 33-42_75
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 37-38_75
Benedict Staben, Germany 37-38_75
Antoine Rozner, France 37-39_76
Sebastian Heisele, Germany 37-39_76
Elvis Smylie, Australia 38-38_76
Oliver Fisher, England 36-40_76
Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 37-40_77
Bernd Ritthammer, Germany 37-41_78
Angles Pep, Spain 38-41_79
Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 39-41_80
Alexander Bjork, Sweden 36-44_80
Sam Horsfield, England
Thomas Pieters, Belgium
Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa
Takumi Kanaya, Japan
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium
Brandon Stone, South Africa
Andres Romero, Argentina
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany
Eduardo Molinari, Italy
David Horsey, England
Andrea Pavan, Italy
Sean Crocker, United States
Wil Besseling, The Netherlands
Kristoffer Broberg, Sweden
Liam Johnston, Scotland
Julien Gurrier, France
Marc Warren, Scotland
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland
Alexander Levy, France
David Howell, England
James Morrison, England
Sihwan Kim, United States
Rikard Karlberg, Sweden
Sebastian Garcia-Rodriguez, Spain
Nacho Elvira, Spain
Joel Stalter, France
Gavin Green, Malaysia
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan
Raphael Jacquelin, France
Jeff Winther, Denmark
Shaun Norris, South Africa
Victor Dubuisson, France
Ewin Ferguson, Scotland
Benjamin Poke, Denmark
Freddy Schott, Germany
Niall Kearney, Ireland
David Law, Scotland
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark
Thomas Aiken, South Africa
Peter Hanson, Sweden
Matthieu Pavon, France
Justin Walters, South Africa
Julian Suri, United States
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France
Matthew Baldwin, England
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden
Scott Jamieson, Scotland
Adrien Saddier, France
Jean-Baptist Gonnet, France
Thomas Rosenmuller, Germany
Maverick Antcliff, Austria
Graeme Storm, England
Alvaro Quiros, Spain
Ricardo Santos, Portugal
|Table at the time of suspension
SCORETHRU
Wade Ormsby -718
Masahiro Kawamura -718
Sam Horsfield -717
Sebastian Rodriguez -712
Pablo Larrazabal -618
JC Ritchie -618
Andrew Johnston -618
Min Woo Lee -618
Niall Kearney -616
