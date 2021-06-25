Purdue Global University grants student scholarships





WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Regina Otero chose to pursue work in the field of autism because she has a developing granddaughter with disabilities. The resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico, will graduate from Purdue Global University in August with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology in Applied Behavior Analysis. On June 15, Otero was one of 18 Purdue Global students to receive the Purdue Graduation Day scholarship. “Autism work has been interesting to me because of my niece, and she has helped me understand more,” Otero said. “I wanted extra income and I found my location. I will be able to do better for myself, my children and grandchildren and my mother. Seeing my growth makes me feel good. “The scholarship will lift a heavy burden from my back. Everyone at Purdue Global has been so wonderful and helpful. ” Each of the Purdue Graduate Day Scholarship recipients boasts a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 and are within 30 graduation credits from one of Purdue Global eligible programs. The beneficiaries are: Cathleen Bailey, BS, Health Information Management; Little Rock, Arkansas.

Erin Blackmer, BS, Business Administration – New Media / Internet Marketing; Millington, Michigan.

Veronica Diaz, School of Health Sciences.

Rommy Echeverria, BS, Criminal Justice – Legal Psychology; Stevenson Ranch, California.

Ladana Hunter, BS, Psychology in Applied Behavior Analysis; House Springs, Missouri.

Kasey Killeen, BS, Health Care Administration; Middletown, New Jersey.

Daniel Kizale, BS, Addictive Psychology; Sayre, Pennsylvania.

Fox Millinder, BS, Criminal Justice – Legal Psychology; Millersville, Pennsylvania.

Regina Otero, BS, Psychology in Applied Behavior Analysis; Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Cloey Pippert, Nursing BS; Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Tarantino Rogers, BS, Information Technology – Network Administration; Monroe, North Carolina.

Sydney Speetzen, BS, Psychology in Applied Behavior Analysis; Davenport, Iowa.

Dara Staggs, BS, nutrition; Conroe, Texas.

Janet Taylor, BS, Accounting; Salem, Connecticut.

Rachel Todd, S., Criminal Justice – Crime Scene Investigation; Cincinnatus, New York.

Bethany Vitaro, BS, Health Care Administration; York, Pennsylvania.

Lydia Williams, BS, Psychology in Applied Behavior Analysis; Warner Robins, Georgia.

Gregory Woods, BS, Nutrition; La Habra, California. Purdue Award Day – Purdue University’s one-day fundraising effort – raised a record $ 100,442 out of 1,444 gifts for Purdue Global students on April 28th. About Purdue Global University Purdue Global University offers personalized online education tailored to the unique needs of adults with work or life experience beyond the classroom, enabling them to develop essential academic and professional skills with the support and flexibility they need to achieve their goals. career. It offers personalized pathways for students to earn an associate, bachelor, master or doctorate, based on their work experience, desired pace, military service, previous college credits and other considerations – no matter where they are in their life journey. Purdue Global serves 34,000 students (as of April 2021), most of whom earn degrees online. Purdue Global is a non-profit, public university accredited by the Higher Education Commission. It is affiliated with the main institution of Purdue University, a publicly ranked research university located in West Lafayette, Indiana. Purdue University also operates regional campuses in Fort Wayne and Northwest Indiana, as well as serving science, engineering, and technology students on the Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) campus. For more information, visit purdueglobal.edu. Writer / Media Contact: Tom Schott, 765-427-1721, [email protected] Sources: Frank Dooley Amy Hawkinson Regina Otero

