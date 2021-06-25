In China, the media does not hold the powerful accountable. Ensures that those in power hold it





For a large, ostensibly authoritarian state, a tabloid newspaper with a daily circulation of only 100,000 copies would most likely not pose any serious challenge to its rule.

But for China’s ruling Communist Party, this too is seen as an excessive threat.

In a way, Beijing’s heavy-handed approach to bringing Hong Kong to its heels reflects a new level of confidence and determination the Party has gained under President Xi Jinping by no longer worrying about the consequences from the West, it strengthens control there where it deems it reasonable with a contemptuous disregard of the sentence or sanctions that may follow.

But his mania for control also betrays a deep-rooted insecurity. The ostensibly omnipotent and all-powerful Communist Party is aware of the power of the media and public opinion. Chinese state media has called Apple Daily “ poisonous “and a” dangerous political organization , “and tried to portray its closure as an event of” great pleasure for the hearts of the citizens of Hong Kong. But the fact that 1 million copies of the final edition of the Apple Daily were seized across the city on Thursday shows the level of support he commanded among Hong Kongers and the degree of dissatisfaction with Beijing. Since its revolutionary days, the party has seen the military and propaganda or “gun barrel and pen shaft” as described by former Chairman Mao Zedong as the two most important tools for climbing and keeping it in power. For the party, the main mission of the media is not to hold the powerful to account, but to ensure that those in power hold it accountable. Newspapers, literature, television, film, music, theater and even pop culture is a channel through which the party can propagate its ideas and policies and shape public opinion in the direction it wants. As China became richer and more globalized, restrictions on pop culture eased, with music and television shows in particular market-oriented. Meanwhile the local media were given some space to carry out harsh journalism and occasionally expose the corruption of local authorities, but the party’s basic view on the mass media remained unchanged. And since Xi came to power, he has doubled the maxim that the media should serve the party, suppressing the already limited space for critical reporting. And the tightening of control has extended beyond the press, to a broader blow to ideology, from undergraduate classes and libraries to the entertainment industry. As Beijing tightens its grip on Hong Kong, it is natural for the party to turn to the city’s sharpest pen that has long been a thorn in the side and serves as one of the final points of collection for calls for democracy and resistance. Beijing. The collapse of the Apple Daily came shortly before the party’s centenary on July 1, a day also commemorated in Hong Kong for its return to Chinese rule and was traditionally marked by massive pro-democracy protests. While authorities were able to quickly quell smaller protests on July 1 last year, they could not stop Apple Daily from spraying a challenging rebuke of the effective new national security law on its front page that stood out from the front pages sponsored by the identical government that celebrated its adoption in other newspapers. This July 1, as the party celebrates its 100th birthday, it wants to show a message of absolute triumph, unity and strength. With Hong Kong’s annual protest canceled, the opposition camp in jail and the largest pro-democracy newspaper shut down, there will be no need to worry about any public expression of dissent either on the streets or in the front pages of newspapers. But suppressed dissent will not simply evaporate meaning, party insecurity is here to stay. Photo of the day Time is Party time: A bridge over China’s Yangtze River is lit during a light show in Wuhan City to celebrate the party’s centenary. Wuhan, a city that was destroyed by Covid-19 in early 2020 due to the government’s initial mismanagement of the blast government, has now been proudly proclaimed by Beijing as an example of its successful strategy in mitigating the virus. Biden goes after the solar panel supply chains in recent quarrels with China Washington is targeting another major Chinese industry in connection with forced labor charges in Xinjiang. The Biden administration on Thursday announced it would block certain materials used to make solar panels by a company called Hoshine Silicon Industry, which is based in the region. The White House accused Beijing of “involvement in cruel and inhumane practices of forced labor” in Xinjiang, leading to the ban. For years, The US government has claimed up to two million Uighurs and other Muslim minority groups there have been imprisoned in re-education camps. Many industries, from technology and agriculture to the hair trade, have faced claims that their supply chains have been compromised by the use of forced labor by minorities there. (China has consistently denied all allegations of abuse.) But the move against solar panel components marks a major escalation of previous attempts to put pressure on China. The country has a major role to play in the global solar energy industry, producing much of the world capacity for the various components needed to create the panels. Xinjiang alone produces nearly half of the world’s solar-scale polysilicon and is home to factories for some of the industry’s biggest players, including Hoshine. Solar power, meanwhile, is essential to U.S. President Joe Biden’s plans to move the country toward greener energy. The sun and wind are considered critical for climate plans to dramatically reduce carbon emissions over the next few years. Cutting Xinjiang out of the process is likely to make achieving these goals much tougher. Analysts have suggested that Biden could account for a more responsible growth in the industry by investing in the production of solar panel components in the US. However, it is not clear how successful Biden will be. Reports suggest that an upcoming Washington infrastructure deal leaves comprehensive plans to combat climate change. Jill Disis About Asia China’s escalating military fears over Taiwan show self-governing island ‘must prepare’ for possible military conflict, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said in an exclusive interview me CNN.

Former President of the Philippines Benigno Aquino III died Thursday at age 61, after being hospitalized in Quezon City. Popularly known as “Noynoy”, Aquino was the country’s 15th president, serving from 2010 to 2016 following the death of his mother, former President and democracy icon Corazon Aquino.

A estimated 230,000 people have been displaced by the fighting in Myanmar and need help, the United Nations said on Thursday.

Last year, Google and Facebook jointly put in more than $ 10 billion The richest man in Asia and his plan to bring hundreds of millions of Indians online. These investments have since created Mukesh Ambani, the billionaire head of the Indian conglomerate Reliance, as a goalkeeper for Silicon Valley in the country.

Meanwhile, Chinese businesses with risky investments in the Mekong Southeast Asia region are more and more turning to legal, China-based private security defense company, according to a new report.







