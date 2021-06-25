International
Regional health providers are calling for the opening of international borders
Sonia Farzana first visited Australia when she was nine years old and since she dreamed of returning and working in the country.
Main points:
- Regional and rural health providers are calling for the opening of international borders
- The process of getting international medical graduates (IMG) in the country is costly and time consuming
- Without easier access to IMGste fear there will be a shortage of doctors in the regions
After years of studying medicine in her native Bangladesh, the opportunity arose to make that dream come true, but it was almost destroyed by the global pandemic.
“It was really hard to get tickets and then go out for COVID tests during the strict blockade in my country,” she said.
As part of her medical studies, she came to Australia for a two-week follow-up in September 2019, but an oversight issue forced her to return home until she could find another job and be sponsored to return. .
When it found a position, the COVID situation in Bangladesh had worsened and, at its peak, the country was registering over 7,500 new cases in a single day.
“Every day we were hearing that the blockade would be extended and international flights would be canceled. I was not quite sure if I would be able to board. [my] flight “.
Withdrawal and retention of general practitioners
Trained Australian General Practitioners tend to stay in urban areas so that regional and rural communities rely heavily on international medical graduates.
They are required to work in regional areas for a period of time when they first arrive and, in most cases, they end up staying in those communities.
“Doctors from developing countries are particularly interested in working here because the Australian healthcare system is really well developed and well organized,” Dr Farzana said.
Albury iHealth-based medical center director Ami Assigal said the closure of international borders was putting pressure on healthcare providers in the regions.
“It’s a struggle to get your trained Australian doctors out in rural areas,” Ms Assigal said.
She said that in some cases general practitioners are being sought after by hospital facilities which remove the necessary resources there.
A huge cost for internships
The process of getting international medical graduates into the country is very time consuming and costly, and even more so during the pandemic.
General practitioners, and sometimes practitioners, have to pay for immigration attorneys, increased international flight costs, hotel quarantine, and even help with the costs involved in resettlement.
Ms Assigal said she had more bracelets than ever to overcome as a result of the pandemic.
“Sometimes it can be a process of 12 to 18 months to get through here.”
“We have had people try to start the process well before COVID and have not yet been involved [Australia],” she said.
There are calls for an efficient process, more incentives for internships to recruit international medical graduates and for border opening.
“[Our GPs] fully booked as soon as they start. “It simply shows us the absolute need.”
Calling Australia home
Dr Farzana and her teenage son eventually landed in Australia in May and have now completed their quarantine claims.
She made the difficult decision to leave behind her husband, who is in charge of a COVID unit at a government hospital in Bangladesh.
Dr Farzana believes there are plenty more foreign doctors who would jump into the opportunity to work in Australia if the process were easier.
