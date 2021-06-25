Israel requires masks again indoors as the Delta variant raises cases





TEL AVIV, June 24 (Reuters) – Israel told its citizens on Friday that they must wear masks again within 10 days after being allowed to remove them, amid a steady rise in coronavirus infections attributed to highly sticky Delta variant. The demand for the mask had been one of only a few social barriers left as Israel’s rapid vaccination kept cases down. But infections more than quadrupled this week to 138 following outbreaks attributed to the Delta variant in two schools, prompting officials to tighten some restrictions again and encourage parents to have children between 12 and 15 vaccinated. The health ministry reinstated the mask requirement for all indoor environments except home and said it was also recommended that the mask be worn at large outdoor gatherings, specifically mentioning gay pride events taking place around Israel this weekend. About 55% of Israel’s 9.3 million population has received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N) vaccine (22UAy.DE). The qualification was extended to 12 to 15 year olds last month, but admission to that age group has been low. In April, the pandemic response coordinator for Israel, Nachman Ash, said Israel could achieve “herd immunity” when 75% of its population were either vaccinated or naturally immune after contracting COVID-19. But on Thursday, allowing the Delta variant to climb higher, he set that figure at “at least 80%”. Read more Currently about 65% of Israel’s population has been vaccinated or cured of COVID-19, says the health ministry. Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Dan Williams; Edited by Kevin Liffey Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

