What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, June 25th

An Ontario health official says COVID-19 vaccination rate for people between the ages of 18 and 45 has lagged behind, and is calling on them to take their shots.

While rabbit sightings may be on the rise in Ottawa,some say the cause may be the number of people working from home, able to distinguish a backyard salt that invades their garden.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed 13 more COVID-19 cases Thursday and nodeaths.

As of Thursday, 27,617 Ottawa residents had tested positive for COVID-19. There are 151 unknown active cases, 26,877 cases reviewed and resolved, and 589 cases where people have died.

Public health officials have reported about 50,000 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 48,700 resolved cases.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 191 people have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 214.

Akwesasne there were about 700 inhabitants with positive test and 10 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Kitigan Zibi there have been 34 cases and one death. Territory and Tyendinaga Mohawk there were 11, with one death. Pikwakanagan there was none

CBC Ottawa is doing the profiling those who have died from COVID-19 . If you would like to share the story of a loved one, please get in touch .

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario is in Step 1 of its reopening plan, which allows outdoor dining and home purchases for non-essential items.

Up to 10 people can now be gathered outside, including people from different families. Internal meetings between families are generally not allowed.

A group of masked people gather outside on June 24, 2021, in Ottawa, during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brian Morris / CBC)

Step 1 has also brought outdoor fitness classes, swimming pools and contactless sports practices, as long as they are below the collection limit.

Gyms and personal care services remain closed.

Western Quebec

Western Quebec is under the rules of the yellow zone, which allow some masked indoor gatherings for people not living together.

People can eat in and out of restaurants and bars. A maximum of two people from different addresses can sit together.

Gyms can be reopened, with mandatory masks inside.

Outdoor gatherings of up to eight people are allowed, or 25 if they play contactless sports. Up to 2,500 people can gather in a large theater or arena.

Travel throughout the province is allowed but not recommended.

The next step in the Quebec reopening plan should start today, bringing back festivals and allowing people with two doses of vaccine to gather inside without masks.

The entire province moves on Monday in the green zone rules.

Distance and isolation

The new coronavirus spreads mainly through droplets that can hang in the air.

People can be asymptomatic, even after receiving the vaccine. Coronavirus disturbance variants are more contagious and established.

This means that it is important to take precautions now and in the future to stay home while you are sick and receiving assistance with expenses if necessary keeping hands and surfaces clean and keeping your distance from anyone you do not live with, even with a mask on.

Masks, preferably those that fit well and have three layers, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebecand recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

People show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada from the ground without penalty and have to pay for their stay in a hotel quarantine if they enter by air.

These rules begin to change on July 6 for fully vaccinated Canadian citizens and permanent residents.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with basic medical conditions help with work.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be isolated, as should those ordered to do so by their public health unit. The length of self-insulation varies inQuebecANDOntario.

Updated guidelines are still in place for fully vaccinated people.

Vaccine

Four COVID-19 vaccines are considered safe and approved in Canada. Three are in use.

The Canadian Task Force says the first doses have such a strong defense that people can wait up to four months to get a second. The supply and the more contagious delta variant are some of the factors pushing the provinces to accelerate it.

The 2nd doses are losing the 1st doses to the local health units that share that information. Compared to last Thursday (my photo days) https://t.co/njJYqFTmEN): Ottawa gave about 2 times as many doses as 1 in 1;

Leeds-Grenville-Lanark 3-4x;

Belleville area> 4x;

and the Kingston 5x area. –@amkfoote

The same task force says it is safe and effective to mix the first and second doses under certain conditions. Quebecand Ontario is doing both.

There is evidence that a second dose of a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine provides better protection for people who first received AstraZeneca-Oxford; both provinces give people who took a first dose of AstraZeneca the opportunity to take a second of the same kind.

Nearly two million doses have been given in the Ottawa-Gatineau regions since mid-December, including nearly 900,000 in Ottawa and nearly 350,000 in western Quebec.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario is vaccinating anyone 12 years of age or olderlook for provincial appointments that open onlineor by phone at 1-833-943-3900.

Pharmacies continue to provide vaccines through their booking systems, as do some family physicians.

Many 12-29 year olds still need their 1st dose! Are you looking for an app for yourself or your teens? Check out the pharmacies! Getting vaxxed is the best way to do it # CrushCOVID AND #SilloPrapFun! Note: check the brand if you book for someone 12-17: https://t.co/7FSM6a5XQj pic.twitter.com/6FmsW0hTwI –@LGLHealthUnit

Anyone who is in the arena has a first dose of Pfizeror Modernaon or before May 9 can now try to book or reserve his second photo. People who have taken a first AstraZenecadose may take a second dose after eight weeks.

All adults will be eligible to make or transfer a second dose appointment on Monday.

These reservations depend on the supply sent to the health units.

Health officials continue to tell people who have taken a first dose before their second dose is automatically bookedthey will not be forgotten. They say most people who want a second dose can take one by fall.

Local health units have flexibility in the broader framework, including bookings, so check their websitesfor details. They offer short-term dose alert lists.

If you received your first dose of COVID-19 vaccine outside of Ontario or Canada, you should report this vaccine to public health before booking your appointment for your second dose in Ontario. Reporting options can be found at https://t.co/8kOcCo2VPt # COVID19KFLA #VakinoniKFLA pic.twitter.com/r5XAhv0H5W –@KFLAPH

Western Quebec

Quebec is vaccinating everyone 12 years of age and older.

Its purpose is to provide second doses eight weeks after the first. All adults can book in that time frame.

People who qualify you can schedule an appointment online or over the phoneor visit one of thempermanent and mobile clinics.

Supply issues mean local health authority CISSSO Modernized Modern supply in inpatient clinics. May receive a Pfizer shipment today.

Provinces hoping to provide second doses by the end of August for 75 percent of people aged 12 and over.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness in a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting, and loss of taste or smell. Recently, a runny nose and headaches have become more common.

Children tend to have an upset stomach and / or skin rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, AND resources are available to help .

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone looking for a test should make an appointment. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours.

Ontariore only recommends testing if you fit some criteria, such as symptoms, exposure or a certain job.

People without symptoms, but who are part of the proven strategy of the provinceyou can make an appointment at selected pharmacies. Drug Mart Shopper Stores can now offer quick tests.

Travelers who need a test have very few local opportunities to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can make an appointment AND check the waiting time in the Internet

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walking test is near.

First Nations, Inuit and Mtis:

The first nations, the Inuit and the Mtispeople, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community, are eligible for a trial in Ontario.

Akwesasne ka a COVID-19 examination site by appointment only. Anyone at Tyendinaga who is interested in a test can call 613-967-3603

People inPikwakanagancan book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-1175 and at Kitigan Zibi, 819-449-5593.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Inuit Acoustic Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

For more information