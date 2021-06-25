Masonic International Corporation Announces Plan for New South Carolina Production Building





TAMPA, Fla .– (WIRE BUSINESS) – Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR), a leading global designer, manufacturer, trader and distributor of interior and exterior doors, today announced plans to invest in a new door manufacturing facility in Fort Mill, SC. We were excited about this opportunity to better serve our customers by expanding our capacity with an additional facility in the Southeast, said Howard Heckes, President of Masonite and CEO. The location of the new plants is ideally suited from a logistics standpoint to serve some of our strongest markets. Utilizing the latest equipment and our Mvantage operating system, our Fort Mill facility will be a safe and efficient addition to our production network. Fort Mill was chosen in part because of its proximity to customers and suppliers, the quality and availability of its workforce, and its pro-business climate. The new 370,000-square-foot facility, located at 160 Steele Point Drive in Fort Mill, will produce doors for the North American residential housing market and is expected to employ more than 220 people starting in early 2022. Masonry investing is an important commitment for South Carolina and our people, said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. “More than 220 jobs created in Fort Mill will make a difference in the lives of South Carolina and we hope to see the impact it will have on this community for years to come. South Carolina’s manufacturing sector continues to thrive, attracting businesses like Masonic, said South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. I applaud this global company for their investment and look forward to seeing them reach within our borders. On behalf of York County, we welcome Masons and join in their enthusiasm as they establish operations here, said York County Council Chair Christi Cox. It is refreshing to continue to see manufacturers like Masons choose the main location of York County. “We appreciate the important jobs and the opportunity it will bring to our community.” ABOUT MASONY Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer, trader and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior services at attractive prices. Masonite currently serves approximately 7,600 customers in 60 countries. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.

