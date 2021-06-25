DKT International introduces affordable contraceptives, HIV testing kits and innovative educational marketing campaigns to protect the health of men and couples worldwide





WASHINGTON – (WIRE BUSINESS) – Global non-profit, DKT International announces the launch of HIV testing kits, greater access to contraception and innovative marketing campaigns to help men and couples have sexual and reproductive health and the future. DKT recognizes the integral role that men play in preventing STIs and unplanned pregnancies. As such, they were constantly innovating male-oriented social marketing tactics, partnering with programs like World Vasectomy Day, and designing initiatives to reduce stigma, and even discuss sexual health. Our teams are working in under-served countries around the world to provide access to contraception and highlighting new options for men to protect their health and their future, says Chris Purdy, CEO of DKT International. By increasing access to products through innovative supply channels, men can integrate healthy lifestyles, prevent the transmission of HIV / AIDS and unintended pregnancies, all generating greater talk of gender equality and responsible masculinity. In 2020, DKT served 48.6 million Years of Couple Protection (CYPs), which is the estimated protection provided by contraceptive methods over a one-year period based on total contraceptive sales. A major factor of influence is attributed to the DKT’s efforts to sell or supply: 24 million condoms, 52,000 tubes and vasectomy, 3.5 million lubricant bags / tubes, 55,000 HIV testing kits, emphasizing the importance of men’s sexual and reproductive health. Recent efforts in the country to improve men’s sexual health include: DKT Indonesia organized a special annual initiative aimed at raising awareness about the sexual reproductive health of Indonesian men. A campaign, titled ‘KB men are cool!‘ose Men Participating In Family Planning Are Cool! will broadcast on six national television stations reaching an audience of 20 million Indonesians. Advertising messages will highlight how planning a family, maintaining reproductive health, is a responsibility that belongs to both husband and wife.

DKT Brazil launched special pride condoms to celebrate the LGBTQIA + community. In addition, the country will promote the use of condoms for young people by sponsoring a Prudence Party on the popular reality TV show MTV Holidays with Ex, which features couples of all sexual orientations and provided contraception for contestants.

DKT Mexico, created an educational video together with the influencer Estef Palacios regarding vasectomies, interviewing staff at a DKT partner clinic who encouraged men to undergo scalpel vasectomy for Fathers Day.

DKT Liberia trained 40 members of Liberian (LEGAL) Lesbian and Gay Association for their new OraQuick HIV Self Test product. The first oral HIV self-test approved by WHO, NAFDAC, FMOH and US-FDA, OraQuick detects antibodies to HIV-1 and HIV-2 with an oral swab, providing a confidential home testing opportunity with results in less than 20 minutes.

DKT Vietnam announced a new distribution channel, making condoms easier to buy than ever during the pandemic, in addition to drug stores across the country, condoms can be purchased at Chn Tm Farmas official store in Shopee AND Lacing.

DKT DR Congo recently launched a new, fairly affordable brand of condom, called CHIC. The launch was supported by Mini Roadshows and animated, including promoting people on the road with a wheelchair, sound system and a DJ produced by DR Congo Youth Ambassadors. During this week-long launch activity, in Kinshasa alone, more than 3,000 people were reached through one-on-one interactions. DKT International Since 1989, DKT Internationals' main mission has been to provide safe and affordable opportunities for family planning and HIV prevention through social marketing in unsolicited countries throughout Latin America, Africa and Asia.

