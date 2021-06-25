South Africa aims to double its daily COVID-19 vaccinations over the next month





JOHANNESBURG, June 25 (Reuters) – South Africa aims to double its COVID-19 daily vaccine rate over the next month to more than 200,000 as more Pfizer (PFE.N) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) photos arrive. , health officials said Friday. The country vaccination campaign has started slowly, backed by the discovery that the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccine is much less effective against the dominant variant of the local coronavirus. The government found it difficult to secure supplies from other manufacturers given the huge global demand. To date, only 2.5 million vaccines have been administered using either the single-shot J&J cartridge or the dual Pfizer alternative, from a population of 60 million, according to health ministry data. “Now we are able to do and have done, a little over 100,000 a day for the last two days. Our goal for next week is to get up to 150,000 a day, and by mid-July 200,000 a day with a goal by the end of July to be able to have enough resources on the ground to do 250,000 vaccinations a day, “Nicholas Crisp, a senior official involved in vaccine distribution, told a news conference. “The president has asked us to pursue a target of 300,000 a day, and I think all of us in the vaccination response program will work hard to try and get to that point,” he added. Interim Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said Pfizer had delivered nearly 4.5 million doses of vaccine in the second quarter and had pledged to provide just over 15.5 million doses in the third quarter, including nearly 2.1 million doses in July. In total South Africa has secured 30 million hits from Pfizer and 31 million from J&J. J&J provided 500,000 shots for a research study targeting healthcare workers, 300,000 last week and 1.2 million on Thursday, Kubayi-Ngubane said. Another 500,000 doses of J&J are expected soon, but the timing has not yet been confirmed. “With this flow of vaccines, we will be able to move forward with vaccinating front-line workers sector by sector,” she said. So far South Africa has started immunizing health workers, those over 60 years old and education sector workers. From July 15, over 50s will start receiving the vaccine, the caretaker minister said. Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Louise Heavens Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

