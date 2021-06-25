International
Iran rejects Canada report on PS752 crash as ‘highly politicized’
Iran criticized as “highly politicized” on Friday a report by a Canadian special forensic team accusing the country of incompetence and negligence over the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane last year.
The report, released Thursday, found that while the crash of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 was not premeditated, it did not absolve Iranian officials of responsibility for the incident.
Iran has acknowledged that it shot down the plane shortly after takeoff from Tehran in January 2020, killing 176 people and blamed a “catastrophic mistake” by forces on high alert during a confrontation with the United States.
The dead included 55 Canadians and 30 permanent residents.
“From a legal point of view, they [Canada]”There is no authority to carry out a biased or arbitrary report or comment on a plane crash outside their jurisdiction,” Mohsen Baharvand, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for international and legal affairs, was quoted as saying by Iranian media.
“If this highly politicized and illegal behavior by Canada were to become the norm, all countries, even the civil aviation industry, would be the main victims.”
“Iran has fulfilled its obligations under international law and continues to pursue and implement them,” Baharvand said, adding that his country possesses sufficient documents and expertise to be able to provide any clarification required.
Ottawa has repeatedly complained that Iran’s official explanation did not answer many important questions about the Ukrainian plane crash.
Canada and other countries are seeking compensation for the families of the victims. Canada has no formal diplomatic relations with Iran, making the process lengthy and complex.
In March, Iran’s civil aviation authority blamed the crash on a faulty radar and a mistake by an air defense operator. Iran has indicted 10 officials over the incident.
